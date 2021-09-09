Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17: Date, time, confirmed teams, and more

Minecraft Championship 17 is only ten short days from commencing on September 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM BST.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew, and it features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Minecraft Championship 17 has been gearing up to be one of the most highly anticipated events of the month. The full list of competing teams was revealed on September 7, 2021.

This month's tournament team roster has some incredibly interesting yet exciting combinations for teams that audiences are eager to see in action.

When is Minecraft Championship 17?

Minecraft Championship 17 will be live-streamed in ten days, on September 18, 2021. The tournament will start at 8:00 PM BST. For other timezones, this would be: 11:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM EST, and 2:00 PM CST.

Viewers should keep tabs on the specific streamer they'd like to watch the perspective of on the afternoon of the tournament.

This Minecraft Championship isn't sponsored by any other streaming service unlike tournaments in the past, such as Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. This means that competitors will likely be streaming their perspectives on Twitch.

A general admin stream will be available for viewers who don't want to follow any specific team's perspective. The link to the stream will be tweeted out on the day of the tournament on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

Who will be competing in Minecraft Championship 17?

Minecraft Championship 17 had both halves of its full team roster announced on September 6 and 7, 2021. The announcement also revealed two new team mascots set to replace the old creeper and guardian mascots.

Here is a list of all the competing teams participating in Minecraft Championship 17:

Team Pink Parrots:

Vixella

fruitberries

KryticZeuZ

Illumina

Team Purple Pandas:

ReNDoG

Cubfan

InTheLittleWood

Hbomb94

Team Blue Bats:

Ph1LzA

King Burren

Sneegsnag

Wisp

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Antfrost

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Eret

Team Cyan Coyotes:

Karl Jacobs

Dream

TommyInnit

Ponk

Team Green Geckos:

5up

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Punz

Team Lime Llamas:

Quig

GeminiTay

fWhip

SolidarityGaming

Team Yellow Yaks:

Smajor

Wilbur Soot

Ranboo

Shubble

Team Orange Ocelots:

Falsesymmetry

Grian

PeteZahHutt

SB737

Also Read

Team Red Rabbits:

GeorgeNotFound

Sapnap

Tubbo

vGumiho

Edited by R. Elahi