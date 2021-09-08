Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17: Everything we know so far

Minecraft Championship 17 is just over a week away from commencing on 18 September 2021 at 8:00 pm BST.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created by Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors that compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Minecraft Championship 17 has had audiences in active anticipation since the end of the previous month's tournament, Minecraft Championship 16.

On 18 August 2021, Noxcrew announced the creation of a special medal that would be presented to the first competitor to reach five total wins in the Minecraft Championships. Minecraft Championship 16 ended with an overwhelming victory from Team Pink Parrots (consisting of Dream, Seapeekay, BadBoyHalo, and F1NN5TER).

Clay "Dream" was a member of this winning team, and his victory brought the competitor up to four total wins. This would tie him with Liam "Hbomb94" Heneghan for four total victories in the Minecraft Championships.

Minecraft Championship 17 could very well be the tie-breaker for both these consistent competitors. Luckily, both competitors have been confirmed to be participating in the upcoming tournament.

In this article, we'll look at all the available information on Minecraft Championship 17.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 17?

On 6 September 2021 an announcement was made revealing the first half of the competing teams set to participate in Minecraft Championship 17. The remaining five teams were announced on the following day.

The only aspect more anticipated than the reveal of the teams themselves is the disclosure of the two new team mascots set to replace the creeper and guardian.

Team Green Guardians was recently revealed to be changed to Team Green Geckos. Team Cyan Creepers was also changed to Team Cyan Coyotes.

Here is a full list of the competing teams that have been revealed:

Team Pink Parrots:

Vixella

fruitberries

KryticZeuZ

Illumina

Team Purple Pandas:

ReNDoG

Cubfan

InTheLittleWood

Hbomb94

Team Blue Bats:

Ph1LzA

King Burren

Sneegsnag

Wisp

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Antfrost

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Eret

Team Cyan Coyotes:

Karl Jacobs

Dream

TommyInnit

Ponk

Team Green Geckos:

5up

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Punz

Team Lime Llamas:

Quig

GeminiTay

fWhip

SolidarityGaming

Team Yellow Yaks:

Smajor

Wilbur Soot

Ranboo

Shubble

Team Orange Ocelots:

Falsesymmetry

Grian

PeteZahHutt

SB737

Team Red Rabbits:

GeorgeNotFound

Sapnap

Tubbo

vGumiho

When is Minecraft Championship 17?

Minecraft Championship 17 will be livestreamed on 18 September 2021. The tournament will start at 8:00 pm BST. In other timezones, this would be 12:00 pm PST, 3:00 pm EST, and 2:00 pm CST.

🚨 MCC 17 will take place on September 18th 🚨



The championships go on for about two and a half hours. It's recommended that viewers eager to watch the tournament in its entirety block out an afternoon to watch the championship in full.

It's also recommended that viewers keep an eye on the specific streamer's perspective that they'd like to see on the day of Minecraft Championship 17. There will also be a general admin stream for viewers who don't want to follow any specific team's perspective. The link will be tweeted out on the day of the tournament on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

