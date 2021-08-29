Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16?

Minecraft Championship 16 concluded with Team Pink Parrots dominating the final round of Dodgebolt on August 28th, 2021.
The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") is an invite-only event held and created through Noxcrew. It features 10 teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.
The previous month's championship was an overwhelming success that left viewers worldwide anticipating the next tournament. Minecraft Championship 16 lived up to the daunting anticipation of the event, as every minute was packed to the brim with passion and action.
Team Pink Parrots (Dream, Seapeekay, BadBoyHalo, and F1NN5STER) will claim the crown at the end of the highly anticipated sixteenth tournament.
Minecraft Championship 16: Final team and individual standings
Team Pink Parrots claimed their victory during the final activity, Dodgebolt. It was a tense fight between Team Pink Parrots and Team Purple Pandas, but the former managed to come out on top and secure their win.
Team Pink Parrots may have won the overall championship, but they finished the event with fewer coins than Team Purple Pandas' runner-up.
Although that didn't directly affect their win, they came second in the final team standings, determined by the number of coins the team has at the end of the championships.
Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 16:
1st: Team Purple Pandas
- Smajor
- Grian
- Smallishbeans
- Fruitberries
2nd: Team Pink Parrots
- Dream
- BadBoyHalo
- Seapeekay
- F1NN5TER
3rd: Team Orange Ocelots
- TapL
- Punz
- Captain Puffy
- Shubble
4th: Team Aqua Axolotls
- Antfrost
- Tubbo
- Fundy
- 5up
5th: Team Yellow Yaks
- CaptainSparklez
- Ponk
- Hbomb94
- GeorgeNotFound
6th: Team Lime Llamas
- Quig
- Krtzyy
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
7th: Team Green Guardians
- TheOrionSound
- RTGame
- Slyvee
- Sapnap
8th: Team Cyan Creepers
- PearlescentMoon
- PrestonPlayz
- Spifey
- PeteZahHutt
9th: Team Red Rabbits
- TommyInnit
- Wilbur Soot
- Ph1LzA
- Ranboo
10th: Team Blue Bats
- Vixella
- James Turner
- DrGluon
- KryticZeuz
The Minecraft Championships also crown individual leaders at the end of each tournament. This individual would have to earn more collective coins than any other participant in the event, regardless of team alliance.
Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 16:
1st: Punz
2nd: Quig
3rd: fruitberries
4th: Dream
5th: Seapeekay
6th: Smallishbeans
7th: Fundy
8th: Sapnap
9th: Antfrost
10th: Krtzyy
11th: Grian
12th: PeteZahHutt
13th: GeorgeNotFound
14th: Smajor
15th: TapL
16th: BadBoyHalo
17th: sylvee
18th: Tubbo
19th: CaptainSparklez
20th: Jack Manifold
21st: Hbomb94
22nd: TBNRFrags
23rd: F1NN5TER
24th: Ranboo
25th: Ponk
26th: Ph1LzA
27th: 5up
28th: Wilbur Soot
29th: Shubble
30th: Spifey
31st: Captain Puffy
32nd: TommyInnit
33rd: TheOrionSound
34th: PearlescentMoon
35th: Nihachu
36th: Magistrex
37th: KryticZeuZ
38th: Drgluon
39th: James Turner
40th: Vixella
Punz, with only six more coins than the runner-up, claims his crown as the individual event leader of Minecraft Championship 16.
The team winners of this championship will receive a prized coin for their astounding victory. Dream, once having three total championship wins, now claims his fourth victory and is well on his way to being the first participant to reach five total tournament victories.
