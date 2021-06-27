Who won Minecraft Championship Pride 2021?

Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 concluded with Team Aqua Axolotls taking the win for this specially-themed championship on June 26th, 2021.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created through Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Instead of advancing from Minecraft Championship 14 to Minecraft Championship 15, there was a specially-themed championship held in honor of June's Pride Month. The event was dubbed Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 marked the first special event of the second season of tournaments.

The Aqua Axolotls placed first at the end of the tournament, with team member Kye "Illumina" placing first individually.

Minecraft Championship Pride 2021: Individual & Team Standings

The Aqua Axolotls claimed their victory during the final activity, Dodgebolt. It was a narrow fight between Team Orange Ocelots and Team Aqua Axolotls, but the latter managed to come out on top and secure their win.

That being said, the teams that didn't make it to the final activity put up an insane fight. Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 had viewers holding their breath in anticipation as they waited for the next twist in the competition.

Competitors in the championships are ranked both individually, and through the number of coins collected as a team.

Here are the final standings for the team coins:

1st: Aqua Axolotls (25888)

2nd: Orange Ocelots (22767)

3rd: Pink Parrots (22765)

4th: Lime Llamas (19729)

5th: Red Rabbits (17424)

6th: Purple Pandas (16808)

7th: Blue Bats (14358)

8th: Cyan Creepers (14293)

9th: Green Guardians (7754)

10th: Yellow Yaks (2476)

Here are the individual standings:

1st: Illumina - 4199

2nd: TapL - 3960

3rd: Technoblade - 3925

4th: KreekCraft - 3318

5th: TommyInnit - 3204

6th: InTheLittleWood - 3040

7th: Wisp - 2759

8th: Smajor1995 - 2643

9th: Ryguyrocky - 2602

10th: Seapeekay - 2596

11th: PearlescentMoon - 2595

12th: Captain Puffy - 2588

13th: King Burren - 2549

14th: SolidarityGaming - 2520

15th: Tubbo - 2467

16th: Vikkstar123 - 2440

17th: Mefs - 2433

18th: Grian - 2317

19th: GizzyGazza - 2305

20th: Smallishbeans - 2302

21st: Wilbur Soot - 2253

22nd: Shubble - 2240

23rd: Spifey - 1945

24th: TheEret - 1860

25th: JeromeASF - 1808

26th: LDShadowLady - 1739

27th: Sqaishey - 1720

28th: Joey Graceffa - 1574

29th: Nihachu - 1385

30th: ItsFunneh - 1369

31st: Lazarbeam - 1214

32nd: DraconiteDragon - 1083

33rd: Muselk - 1039

34th: AyChristene - 944

35th: GoldenGlare - 887

36th: PaintingRainbows - 587

37th: Ph1LzA - 410

38th: Farrantula - 342

39th: MikeChannell - 299

40th: Janedouglas - 266

41st: Icklenellierose -239

It's important to note that Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson wasn't an original participant in Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. He stepped in to temporarily replace Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold when his office's fire alarm went off during the competition.

Illumina, a competitor on Team Aqua Axolotls, came out on top in the individual standings for Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. Collecting over two hundred more coins than the runner-up, Harvey "TapL" Lee.

The winners of Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 are set to receive an exclusive rainbow coin for their victory in this special event.

Did someone say exclusive coin for the winners?! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/4G43rCGY3q — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 19, 2021

Hopefully all competitors are looking forward to the next tournament in the Minecraft Championships.

