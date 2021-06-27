Who won Minecraft Championship Pride 2021?

Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 concluded with Team Aqua Axolotls taking the win for this specially-themed championship on June 26th, 2021.
The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created through Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.
Instead of advancing from Minecraft Championship 14 to Minecraft Championship 15, there was a specially-themed championship held in honor of June's Pride Month. The event was dubbed Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.
Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 marked the first special event of the second season of tournaments.
The Aqua Axolotls placed first at the end of the tournament, with team member Kye "Illumina" placing first individually.
Minecraft Championship Pride 2021: Individual & Team Standings
The Aqua Axolotls claimed their victory during the final activity, Dodgebolt. It was a narrow fight between Team Orange Ocelots and Team Aqua Axolotls, but the latter managed to come out on top and secure their win.
That being said, the teams that didn't make it to the final activity put up an insane fight. Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 had viewers holding their breath in anticipation as they waited for the next twist in the competition.
Competitors in the championships are ranked both individually, and through the number of coins collected as a team.
Here are the final standings for the team coins:
1st: Aqua Axolotls (25888)
2nd: Orange Ocelots (22767)
3rd: Pink Parrots (22765)
4th: Lime Llamas (19729)
5th: Red Rabbits (17424)
6th: Purple Pandas (16808)
7th: Blue Bats (14358)
8th: Cyan Creepers (14293)
9th: Green Guardians (7754)
10th: Yellow Yaks (2476)
Here are the individual standings:
1st: Illumina - 4199
2nd: TapL - 3960
3rd: Technoblade - 3925
4th: KreekCraft - 3318
5th: TommyInnit - 3204
6th: InTheLittleWood - 3040
7th: Wisp - 2759
8th: Smajor1995 - 2643
9th: Ryguyrocky - 2602
10th: Seapeekay - 2596
11th: PearlescentMoon - 2595
12th: Captain Puffy - 2588
13th: King Burren - 2549
14th: SolidarityGaming - 2520
15th: Tubbo - 2467
16th: Vikkstar123 - 2440
17th: Mefs - 2433
18th: Grian - 2317
19th: GizzyGazza - 2305
20th: Smallishbeans - 2302
21st: Wilbur Soot - 2253
22nd: Shubble - 2240
23rd: Spifey - 1945
24th: TheEret - 1860
25th: JeromeASF - 1808
26th: LDShadowLady - 1739
27th: Sqaishey - 1720
28th: Joey Graceffa - 1574
29th: Nihachu - 1385
30th: ItsFunneh - 1369
31st: Lazarbeam - 1214
32nd: DraconiteDragon - 1083
33rd: Muselk - 1039
34th: AyChristene - 944
35th: GoldenGlare - 887
36th: PaintingRainbows - 587
37th: Ph1LzA - 410
38th: Farrantula - 342
39th: MikeChannell - 299
40th: Janedouglas - 266
41st: Icklenellierose -239
It's important to note that Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson wasn't an original participant in Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. He stepped in to temporarily replace Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold when his office's fire alarm went off during the competition.
Illumina, a competitor on Team Aqua Axolotls, came out on top in the individual standings for Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. Collecting over two hundred more coins than the runner-up, Harvey "TapL" Lee.
The winners of Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 are set to receive an exclusive rainbow coin for their victory in this special event.
Hopefully all competitors are looking forward to the next tournament in the Minecraft Championships.
