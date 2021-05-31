Top 5 facts you likely didn't know about Minecraft streamer Wilbur Soot

Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold is an English Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer who's best known for his involvement in the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"). He's also had a consistent music career and worked as the main editor for Soothouse and JackSucksAtLife.

He's often found collaborating with his friends and fellow creators Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, and many more.

There is a lot of fun trivia to know about Wilbur Soot that goes past the basics of his channel's content. Without further ado, here are five fun facts about Wilbur Soot.

5 fun trivia facts about Wilbur Soot

#5: Wilbur plays a variety of instruments

(Image via Wilbur Soot on YouTube)

Wilbur Soot is someone who's incredibly passionate about music. It's clear music has been a significant part of his life for a while. He's incredibly dedicated to his role as lead vocalist and guitarist in the band, "Lovejoy."

But, did fans know that Wilbur can play so much more than just the guitar? He can also play the bass, flute, mandolin and baritone ukelele. He could be a one-man string instrument band with all his talented variety of musical knowledge.

#4: He's interested in geography

(Image via Wilbur Soot on Twitch)

Wilbur's geographical knowledge is far from vague. He dubs himself a "geography nerd" in one of his Geoguessr videos.

In these Geoguessr videos, Wilbur's knowledge of geography is highlighted. He's even stated that his "party trick" is being able to identify where someone grew up through listening to their specific accent. Correctly guessing locations on Geoguessr is an impressive feat, but identifying homelands based on accents is another level of flex of his geographical skills.

#3: He doesn't celebrate his birthday

(Image via Wilbur Soot on Twitch)

One of Wilbur's ongoing bits includes him coming up with a random date when someone asks for his birthday. He explains that this is because he isn't fond of his birthday, so he doesn't celebrate it, saying:

"I hate my birthday, if I could be honest with you. I just hate my birthday a lot. I just don't care, and not in, like, a way of, "oh I'm just too cool for it." I like it in the same way so I can add it to my graph."

For a bit of context, when he says, "his graph," he means that he's graphed out every day of his life for the past four years and rated each day out of ten. That is a really neat ritual to have kept up with for so many years.

As part of this running birthday gag, it's said that the birthday Wilbur gave to the website "Famous Birthdays" is actually a fake date. Or perhaps it's a double bluff, and the listed date is his real birthday?

#2: He and GeorgeNotFound have aphantasia

(Image via Not GeorgeNotFound on YouTube)

"Aphantasia" is the inability to create images in the mind's eye. So, how someone might be able to picture something like, for example, a tree with leaves entirely golden; someone with aphantasia wouldn't be able to picture that made-up image in their head.

On stream, Wilbur revealed that both him and George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson have aphantasia, saying:

"We talked about this last night, did you know that me and George have aphantasia? And George didn't know until yesterday."

It's not surprising that George went his whole life without realizing he had aphantasia. It's a phenomenon that hasn't been discussed much until recent years, with many more people sharing their experiences as an aphantasiac.

#1: His favorite color is teal

(Image via Wilbur Soot on Twitch)

If it wasn't obvious enough by his stream aesthetic, Wilbur Soot's a fan of teal. Specifically, "Windows" teal.

In a video where Tubbo reads off the most asked questions on Google about Wilbur for him to answer, he reveals that his favorite color is teal.

Wilbur's unique, teal, retro-computer stream aesthetic is one of his trademarks, and it's charming to see something as simple as his favorite color become an irreplaceable part of his stream setup.