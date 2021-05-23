Top 5 facts you didn't know about Minecraft Streamer Tubbo

Toby "Tubbo" Smith is an English Minecraft YouTuber & Streamer who is best known for his contributions to Dream's Survival-Multiplayer.

Tubbo's content usually consists of his stream highlights. He often streams himself playing Minecraft alongside his friends and fellow creators, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold, Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold and many others.

There are a handful of fun facts about Tubbo that fans might not necessarily know. In no particular order, here are five fun trivia facts about Tubbo.

Tubbo Trivia

5. He was on Minecraft SMPEarth during its run

(Image via Wilbur Soot on YouTube)

"SMPEarth," was a Minecraft Survival-Multiplayer founded by Wilbur Soot, Chip, and JackA20. The playable map was a scale version of real-life Earth, and the factions were used to imitate real nations.

Tubbo was a member of the server—alongside other familiar faces such as Tommy and Wilbur—for a short period of time before the server's closure.

After declining to join Tommy's faction, Business Bay, he formed his own faction, Gambojeistan. He had been working on a plastic volcano for much of the time he was on the server, but only managed to complete a quarter of it.

4. He is uncomfortable with people referring to him by his first name

(Image via Tubbo on YouTube)

Tubbo has stated before that he's uncomfortable if people who aren't close to him refer to him by his first name.

It's important to keep in mind that streamers have boundaries too. They're real people that deserve as much respect as anyone else. If a streamer has expressed discomfort with something, don't do it. It's as simple as that.

There is a blog attached to this segment that has a list of known boundaries for creators, including Tubbo, in the MCYT Community.

3. He met Tommy through a stream raid

(Image via TubboVODS)

Would fans believe that this inseparable duo met long before they began streaming under their current names?

This happened long before they made a name for themselves during the reign of L'Manberg, or the birth of both, "TommyInnit," and "Tubbo." Back when they were smaller streamers, just starting out, Tommy had raided a stream that Tubbo was doing at the time. They became fast best friends from there, and the rest is history.

2. He is dyslexic

(Image via da bee on YouTube)

Tubbo has been very open about his dyslexia. He's never talked about it in full, but he's mentioned it in passing a bunch.

It's very admirable to see someone so young have a bit of a voice for that disability, as it affects nearly five to ten percent of the population worldwide. His ability to be unashamed of having dyslexia, and even joke about it, reflects such bravery and comfort to his own fans who might have dyslexia as well.

1. He used to be an international trampolinist

(Art by sadkat595 on Reddit)

It seems Ethan "CrankGamePlays" Nestor isn't the only ex-gymnist on YouTube. Tubbo has revealed, he used to be an international trampolinist, once upon a time.

He joked about this with Sam "Awesamdude" in a stream six months ago, around November 2020. He says:

"I used to be an international trampolinist. Yeah! I know... I was a gym freak. I know! I know!"