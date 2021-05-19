Minecraft streamers TommyInnit, Tubbo, Niki and Jack Manifold's surprise meet-up with GeorgeNotFound breaks the internet

The popular Minecraft quartet of Niki Nihachu, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith and Jack Manifold recently sent fans into a frenzy after they made a surprise appearance at the end of GeorgeNotFound's Twitch stream.
What initially appeared to be a highly-anticipated "George Lore" stream ended up becoming a chaotic meet-up between some of the most notable Minecraft streamers.
Towards the end of his recent "Lore" stream, TommyInnit could be seen demanding GeorgeNotFound to "tell him something" in the chat.
In response to this, GeorgeNotFound nervously said:
"Okay it's time that I come clean and announce , I'm going to say what this is all for. My heart's beating like really fast . I think this is a full screen moment, okay. It's time to go and kill Dream."
What happened next ended up taking everyone by surprise as an energetic TommyInnit suddenly burst onto the scene to reveal that GeorgeNotFound was actually streaming from his house all this while:
"Wait! George, are you doing lore again? This is not the time Gogy!"
Over the next couple of seconds, fellow Minecraft streamers Niki Nihachu, Tubbo and Jack Manifold also burst through the door.
As the so-called "George Lore" stream came to an end, scores of fans took to Twitter to react to the chaotic yet wildly entertaining stream.
Fans react to TommyInnit, Niki, Tubbo and Jack Manifold surprising GeorgeNotFound on livestream
Over the past couple of months, Minecraft fans have been treated to several exciting IRL meet-ups between streamers like Karl Jacobs, Sapnap, Wilbur Soot, Vikkstar and Tommy Innit.
However, it was the unexpected sight of GeorgeNotFound at TommyInnit's house that incited a flurry of responses online.
From echoing Jack Manifold's excited expression upon seeing George to gushing over the surprise meet-up, scores of fans descended upon Twitter to honor the iconic meet-up between five of Minecraft's most popular faces.
Some fans also hilariously wondered what the plight of TommyInnit's mother, aka "MotherInnit," must have been, considering the fact that her house had been taken over by a group of excited Minecrafters:
From hilarious memes to dazzling works of fan art, the unexpected IRL get-together between TommyInnit, Tubbo, Niki, Jack Manifold and GeorgeNotFound is sure to go down as one of the most iconic meet-ups in recent memory.