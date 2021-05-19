Minecraft streamers TommyInnit, Tubbo, Niki and Jack Manifold's surprise meet-up with GeorgeNotFound breaks the internet

The popular Minecraft quartet of Niki Nihachu, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith and Jack Manifold recently sent fans into a frenzy after they made a surprise appearance at the end of GeorgeNotFound's Twitch stream.

What initially appeared to be a highly-anticipated "George Lore" stream ended up becoming a chaotic meet-up between some of the most notable Minecraft streamers.

Towards the end of his recent "Lore" stream, TommyInnit could be seen demanding GeorgeNotFound to "tell him something" in the chat.

In response to this, GeorgeNotFound nervously said:

"Okay it's time that I come clean and announce , I'm going to say what this is all for. My heart's beating like really fast . I think this is a full screen moment, okay. It's time to go and kill Dream."

What happened next ended up taking everyone by surprise as an energetic TommyInnit suddenly burst onto the scene to reveal that GeorgeNotFound was actually streaming from his house all this while:

"Wait! George, are you doing lore again? This is not the time Gogy!"

Over the next couple of seconds, fellow Minecraft streamers Niki Nihachu, Tubbo and Jack Manifold also burst through the door.

As the so-called "George Lore" stream came to an end, scores of fans took to Twitter to react to the chaotic yet wildly entertaining stream.

Fans react to TommyInnit, Niki, Tubbo and Jack Manifold surprising GeorgeNotFound on livestream

Over the past couple of months, Minecraft fans have been treated to several exciting IRL meet-ups between streamers like Karl Jacobs, Sapnap, Wilbur Soot, Vikkstar and Tommy Innit.

However, it was the unexpected sight of GeorgeNotFound at TommyInnit's house that incited a flurry of responses online.

From echoing Jack Manifold's excited expression upon seeing George to gushing over the surprise meet-up, scores of fans descended upon Twitter to honor the iconic meet-up between five of Minecraft's most popular faces.

WHAT IS THIS GEORGE LORE A BRITISH MEET UP?!?!?! HELLO pic.twitter.com/sS3MZJ7DuQ — nicole (@laizanikki) May 18, 2021

all of us rn after 'george lore' : pic.twitter.com/YMnPao0a06 — stef - fiance 1/3 (📌) (@stefkkuno) May 18, 2021

I WAS EXPECTING GEORGE LORE BUT INSTEAD I GOT TOMMY, TUBBO,JACK, AND NIKI BUT HEY IM NOT COMPLAINING pic.twitter.com/YA6Co3Ges1 — bitz (@goldenbitz) May 18, 2021

*whole squad enters* pic.twitter.com/M2Ait09AHi — tina 🐝 (@ablindbelief) May 18, 2021

ME AFTER TODAYS GEORGE LORE STREAM pic.twitter.com/XzFmSYSK5I — Simon (CYAN CREEPERS 💚💙) (@PunWasHere) May 18, 2021

c!george wanted to leave the lore so bad that he accidentally woke up in another universe pic.twitter.com/pVMyUUg5TS — mun || asleep (@dozingallium) May 18, 2021

THANKS FOR THE GEORGE LORE pic.twitter.com/zWjc1iUCMp — derivane// honktwt 📌 (@derivan_) May 18, 2021

WHAT JUST HAPPENED??



GEORGE WAS DOING “LORE” THEN TOMMY TUBBO NIKI AND JACK MANIFOLD ALL SHOW UP AND GEORGE IS IN TOMMY’S ROOM AND THEN GEORGE ENDS STREAM BEFORE I CAN PROCESS SHI- pic.twitter.com/orl5swZpId — AYUP (@pogthrupain606I) May 18, 2021

George Lore Tommy, Tubbo, Jack, and Niki walk in pic.twitter.com/2ZaUdO1v2N — Jacob (@ItsYaakoob) May 18, 2021

when the george lore is literally just a twenty minute meetup reveal pic.twitter.com/XBkrXFnNN5 — aurora ☀️ (@aurora_eot) May 18, 2021

rule number one never believe georgenotfound when he says george lore pic.twitter.com/60qOJJ640J — ava (gnf anti) (@alivebur) May 18, 2021

WHAT JUST HAPPEND ?????

GEORGE LORE ???? pic.twitter.com/lZYgHnVvOE — Suwas🌱I'm back!! DNF is real (@ventus_item) May 18, 2021

george logging into twitter after the lore stream like#georgenotfoundfanart #georgelore pic.twitter.com/QWv3ILbjlL — catholic garfield (@scwibbs) May 18, 2021

The tl after the "George Lore" pic.twitter.com/9hkgb9KmzC — Zinnia 🍓 (@panberries) May 18, 2021

cant believe we rlly fell for a fake george lore stream, he rlly got us pic.twitter.com/J8JMBlO63G — em🐚 | PINNED (@emdermite) May 18, 2021

so that george lore right pic.twitter.com/dO2mcn4i4S — luc ✧💍 (@Iovejoyseason) May 18, 2021

name someone happier to be with georgenotfound than jack manifold because i've never seen someone smile more pic.twitter.com/uPz35lV7B1 — josie 🍞 (@elytragogy) May 18, 2021

Some fans also hilariously wondered what the plight of TommyInnit's mother, aka "MotherInnit," must have been, considering the fact that her house had been taken over by a group of excited Minecrafters:

motherinnit has a house full of minecraft youtubers rn... praying for her — carter (@carterhangout) May 18, 2021

motherinnit like "so why are you all at my house?"



and you have niki, jack, tubbo and tommy just twiddling their thumbs outside of georges room like "YOU DONT UNDERSTAND ITS FOR A PRANK" — mun || asleep (@dozingallium) May 18, 2021

motherinnit is a saint for letting all those minecrafters in her house at once — lane/chara☀️papyrus lovebot ᶜᵍᵍᶜ (@lane_sunfallz) May 18, 2021

motherinnit has two 17 year olds, one 18 year old, one 19 year old, and a 24 year old in her house. someone send her a fruit basket and some flowers 💐 — mars 🪐 (@endlessvcid) May 18, 2021

From hilarious memes to dazzling works of fan art, the unexpected IRL get-together between TommyInnit, Tubbo, Niki, Jack Manifold and GeorgeNotFound is sure to go down as one of the most iconic meet-ups in recent memory.