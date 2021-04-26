"Stop making Tubbo burn himself!":  TommyInnit's mother, "MotherInnit" wins hearts online

One of Minecraft's most popular duos, TommyInnit and Tubbo, recently met up for a wildly entertaining live stream. It left the former's protective mother hilariously on edge.

The 17-year olds have been spending a lot of time in each other's company of late, often dabbling between hosting IRL and gaming streams.

Known for their antics and wholesome camaraderie with one another, their recent shenanigans on live stream invoked the wrath of TommyInnit's parents recently, especially his mother.

In light of these events, several viewers were quick to christen her as "MotherInnit." Fans would later come up with a slew of responses to Tommy x Tubbo's hilarious antics.

TommyInnit x Tubbo forced to end "cooking" IRL fire stream so that MotherInnit can watch "Line of Duty" in peace

In the clip above, TommyInnit and Tubbo can be seen sitting in a backyard next to a small fire.

As the former begins to tease his Minecraft counterpart about a "Light yourself on fire" challenge, he notices his mother looking at him suspiciously and hilariously attempts to duck out of her sight.

However, his "dangerous" remark ends up attracting the attention of "MotherInnit," who sternly interjects and reprimands her son:

"Stop making Tubbo burn himself! I mean it! Don't be burning each other!"

This leaves Tommy and Tubbo struggling to stifle a laugh, as the former innocently replies:

"Mother, I can explain! I know you mean it mother, it would be funny though! Mother, mother, mother believe me it will be one-thousand percent funnier. "

In another segment from their stream, TommyInnit's mother continued to reprimand the duo for their antics.

This time around, it was Tubbo's turn to be on the receiving end:

"Tubbo, I don't want you doing fire foot! No to fire foot."

Towards the end of the stream, "MotherInnit" could once again be heard expressing disappoval to her son's story of them supposedly "fostering rats" at home.

She then tells her son to end his stream, as she was bout to start watching the popular police procedural series "Line of Duty."

"Don't tell people that story! Also Line of Duty is on in 10 minutes so I don't want you burning . Tommy! 10 minutes, you two pack this in. "

Her statement triggers a hilarious mock-argument with TommyInnit, as he nonchalantly replies:

"We're not packing it in mum! Well you enjoy your show , we'll be out here with the fire , teaching people about manhood. You can watch your show. Oh, can we have some matches?"

In light of their eventful stream and wholesome family dynamic, social media was soon abuzz with reactions centered around the relationship that TommyInnit and MotherInnit share:

i’ve never seen notherinnit but i love her — jayde luong (@jaydeluongg) April 25, 2021

NOT TUBBO TALKIKG ABOUT PISS INFRONT OF MOTHERINNIT pic.twitter.com/1EXTJVnujM — mun (@dozingallium) April 25, 2021

motherinnit after preventing tubbo and tommy from lighting each other on fire for the 10th time pic.twitter.com/GLsc4X2d2p — mads VILDE DAY! (@tubblers) April 25, 2021

motherinnit makes this stream 1000% funnier! — eve ♡ VILDE BDAY (@tvbbling) April 25, 2021

ITS SO FUNNY — alexx :) misses dream (@uhm_alexx) April 25, 2021

MotherInnit with tommy and tubbo pic.twitter.com/dVtip1S0Sc — Christina | 🍃 (@ChrissiNotFound) April 25, 2021

poor motherinnit just wants to watch her poor TV show but she can’t because she has to make sure tommy and tubbo dont DlE from the fire — max VILDE DAY (@tubbosoot) April 25, 2021

MOTHERINNIT MAKING TOMMY END STREAM BECAUSE HER TV SHOW IS ON IS THE MOST BRITISH THING — mun (@dozingallium) April 25, 2021

i don’t blame her line of duty is amazing — chloe is gay (@mrboomybeloved) April 25, 2021

MOTHERINNIT IS A TUBBO PROTECTOR AS SHE FUCKING SHOULD BE — mel 🛏 (@heybigqlwif) April 25, 2021

motherinnit is carrying this stream pic.twitter.com/GTmfDdYYrp — torri (@httpstorri) April 25, 2021

tubbo just got told off in front of 300,000 people by motherinnit — Leon (@thrustforgogy) April 25, 2021

motherinnit is my favorite person rn — hayalet²¹ (@JUVBILEELINE) April 26, 2021

Just found out tommys mum (MOTHERINNIT) watches Line of Duty😂YESSS MOTHERINNIT I WATCH IT TOO! ITS COOL — Lillyinnit (@Lillyinnit2) April 25, 2021

WHY IS #MOTHERINNIT: SO FUNNY FO ME — daisy ✿ (@invispots) April 25, 2021

From the reactions above, it appears that it was MotherInnit who ultimately ended up being the real star of the chaotic TommyInnit x Tubbo stream.