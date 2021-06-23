Minecraft Championship 15: Complete list of competing teams revealed

Minecraft Championship 15 is only a few days from commencing on June 26th, 2021, and the full roster of competing teams has just been announced.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four players, who compete in eight different minigames chosen randomly by the participants.

This month's tournament is themed around celebrating pride month. This means that not only will streamers be participating in the tournament, but influencers who are members of the LGBTQ+ community are also set to be involced.

This addition took regular viewers of the championships aback, as it will surely shake up the team assignments to create some unexpected teammates.

Who is competing in Minecraft Championship 15?

On June 18th, 2021, the first half of the teams for the upcoming Minecraft Championship were announced. The announcement came alongside a teaser for special prizes that winners could obtain, as well as an official charity partnership with The Trevor Project.

It wasn't until a couple days later, on June 20th, that the other half of the teams were revealed. This left viewers with a day to speculate as to who would be on the five remaining teams.

Here is the full list of teams revealed to be participating at Minecraft Championship 15:

Team Red Rabbits

LDShadowLady

SmallishBeans

Captain Puffy

Vikkstar123

Team Orange Ocelots

InTheLittleWood

Sqaishey

TapL

PearlescentMoon

Team Yellow Yaks

Ellen (from Outside Xbox)

Mike (from Outside Xbox)

Jane (from Outside Xbox)

Andy (from Outside Xbox)

Team Lime Llamas

Wisp

Tubbo

TommyInnit

Joey Graceffa

Team Green Guardians

ItsFunneh

Rainbows

GoldenGlare

DraconiteDragon

Team Cyan Creepers:

Lazarbeam

Muselk

Seapeekay

Spifey

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Illumina

Gizzy Gazza

KreekCraft

Ryguyrocky

Team Blue Bats:

AyCristene

Shubble

Nihachu

Smajor

Team Purple Pandas:

JeromeASF

Mefs

Burren

Eret

Team Pink Parrots:

Grian

Solidarity

Technoblade

Wilbur Soot

Minecraft Championship 15 will mark the highly anticipated return of Technoblade. He was once a regular competitor in each championship since the second tournament, but seemed to disappear from the team rosters after Minecraft Championship 11.

Technoblade is an extremely accomplished and skilled player, an aspect only elevated by his being alongside equally skilled teammates.

It was also revealed at the last minute that Kye "Illumina" would step in for Ryan "Krinios," as he could no longer participate as a member of Team Aqua Axolotls.

Minecraft Championship 15 will be streamed live on June 26th, 2021, starting at 8:00 PM BST. For other timezones, this will be: 12:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM EST, and 2:00 PM CST.

The championships run for roughly two and a half hours, so it's recommended that viewers block out a late afternoon to view the tournament live stream in full.

Due to the tournament's partnership with YouTube Gaming, the live stream of the championships will be shown exclusively on YouTube.

