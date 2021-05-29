When is Minecraft Championship 15? Everything we know so far

Minecraft Championship 14 is still hours away from kicking off, yet viewers are already theorizing when the next tournament of the second season, Minecraft Championship 15, will take place.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features 10 teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

The invite-only tournament features an abundance of returning competitors, including Ryan "Quig," Clay "Dream," Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clemont, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, and more.

MCC 14 starts on May 29th, 2021 at 8:00 PM BST (3:00 PM EST, 2:00 PM CST, 12:00 PM PST).

When is Minecraft Championship 15?

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are monthly tournaments that have been held since 2019. It's safe to say that Minecraft Championship 15 will take place around June 26th, 2021.

On December 12th, 2020 — Minecraft Championship 13 was held and marked the end of the first season of the Minecraft Championships. There was a hiatus on monthly tournaments until teams for Minecraft Championship 14 were announced on May 13th & 14th, 2021.

The hiatus between those two tournaments was mostly due to the advancement to season two of the championships. The hub where competitors gather was completely redone, with new decorations, maps, and facilities to be showcased at Minecraft Championship 14. It is safe to say that this break won't be taken between this tournament and Minecraft Championship 15.

Minecraft Championship 14 will take place on May 29th, 2021. Minecraft Championship 15 will definitely take place in June 2021. But the exact date within that month is still up to speculation.

Earlier tournaments from season one didn't have a consistent date. They could take place anywhere from the beginning of the month to the end. If the dates of the last three tournaments in the first season are taken into account, and the days between the events are subtracted, an estimation on the day Minecraft Championship 15 might takes place can be made.

MCC 11 — took place on October 24th, 2020. MCC 11 happened 28 days after the last tournament (which occurred on September 26th, 2020).

MCC 12 — took place on November 14th, 2020. MCC 12 happened 21 days after the last tournament.

MCC 13 — took place on December 12th, 2020. MCC 13 happened 28 days after the last tournament.

Fortunately, this control sample uses tournament dates that are similar to the end of the month dates for MCC 14. It can then be speculated that tournaments are often around 28 days apart.

Using this data to make an assumption, it's reasonable to say Minecraft Championship 15 will take place around June 26th, 2021.