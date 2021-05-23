Minecraft Championship 14: Everything viewers need to know

With thirteen successful tournaments in the past years, it's now time for the Minecraft Championships to gear up for the upcoming 14th tournament.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

The 14th tournament will feature several reccuring competitors from years past, including Clay "Dream," Ryan "Quig," Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, and many more.

In this article, viewers will find everything they' need to know before the highly anticipated Minecraft Championship 14.

When is Minecraft Championship 14?

(Image via MCC)

MCC 14 is set to be the first championship in season two of the tournament. It will start at 8:00 PM BST on May 29th, 2021.

For other timezones, that's: 3:00 PM EST, 2:00 PM CST, and 12:00 PM PST.

The tournament generally lasts about two and a half hours, so it's an event worthy of blocking out an afternoon, or late evening, to watch it in full.

Who are the teams competing in this Minecraft Championship?

(Image via Original Content on YouTube)

Each of the teams for this year's Minecraft Championship were announced on May 13th and 14th. The ten participating teams are:

Team Red Rabbits: Tubbo, Nihachu, Vikkstar, TommyInnit

Team Orange Ocelots: Quig, Shubble, KaraCorvus, Eret

Team Yellow Yaks: DanTDM, SB737, Krtzyy, sylvee

Team Lime Llamas: RenDog, fruitberries, falsesymmetry, cubfan135

Team Green Guardians: CaptainSparklez, Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity

Team Cyan Creepers: Skeppy, BadBoyHalo, TapL, CaptainPuffy

Team Aqua Axolotls: Wisp, Smajor1995, Hbomb94, Solidarity

Team Blue Bats: Seapeekay, Punz, KatherineElizabeth, Sapnap

Team Purple Pandas: Grian, InTheLittleWood, PeteZahHutt, TheOrionSound

Team Pink Parrots: Wilbur Soot, Fundy, JackManifoldTV, Ph1LzA

What minigames will be featured in this Minecraft Championship?

(Image via MCChampionships_ on Twitter)

As always, there are eight different minigames for participants to choose from in the Decision Dome. When the time comes, participants will gather in the dome and throw chickens into the designated area for their desired minigame.

There are various power-ups that improve or shatter chances of a particular minigame being chosen. These will be put into effect after the first minigame is decided and played.

The eight minigames chosen for this tournament have featured in past championships, but the Noxcrew has promised some "special changes" to each of these minigames.

The eight minigame choices are: "Sky Battle," "Battle Box," "TGTTOSAWAF," "Parkour Tag," "Survival Games," "Build Mart," "Ace Race," and, "Hole In The Wall."

Minecraft Championship 14 Trivia

(Image via Noxcrew)

There are quite a few non-crucial fun facts that have to do with the anticipated Minecraft Championship 14. These facts, while not vital to understanding the upcoming tournament itself, could still be interesting to those invested in the history of the championships:

This Minecraft Championship marks the return of Vikkstar123, who hasn't participated since MCC 5

This tournament will introduce three new players: Skeppy, BadBoyHalo, and JackManifoldTV

Skeppy and BadBoyHalo were supposed to participate in MCC 2, but dropped out due to Skeppy oversleeping.

With Smajor1995's placement on Aqua Axolotls, he's now the first player to be placed in every single team color

This is the first MCC where Solidarity and InTheLittleWood have both been present, but not paired together.

Similarly, this is the first MCC where Vikkstar123 and PeteZahHutt are not teamed

This is the third consecutive tournament that Technoblade has not participated in since his debut in MCC 2