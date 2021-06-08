Top 5 best Minecraft YouTubers who have competed in Minecraft Championships in the past

After the most recent installment to the Minecraft Championships, some viewers were left disappointed that some of their favorite competitors didn't return for the 14th tournament.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

The most recent tournament, Minecraft Championship 14, saw the return of many skilled competitors, but some formidable players haven't returned to the championships in a while. In no particular order, here are five of the best Minecraft YouTubers & Streamers who have competed in past Minecraft Championships, but didn't return for Minecraft Championship 14.

5 of the best Minecraft YouTubers & Streamers who didn't return for Minecraft Championship 14

5) Smallishbeans

Joel "Smallishbeans" has been a recurring competitor since the very first Minecraft Championship. He used to compete rather consistently, only missing a couple tournaments during season one. Although he was absent from Minecraft Championship 14, he was present during the final tournament, Minecraft Championship 13, which marked the end of season one.

He's only been on a winning team once, during Minecraft Championship 10. That being said, he does hold quite a few respectable records in MCC's Hall of Fame:

He holds the fifth place record for, "Special: Presents Delivered."

He holds the eighth place record for, "Skyblockle: Most Wins."

He holds the fourth place record for, "Bingo But Fast: Most First Completions."

He holds the fourth place record for, "Ace Race: Python's Crypt Fastest Lap."

4) Ryguyrocky

Ryan "Ryguyrocky" Damon is another recurring competitor who has been participating on and off since the first Minecraft Championship. He's only been on a first place team once, but considering he's participated in significantly fewer tournaments than some other competitors, that's not a bad win to flex.

Ryan also holds quite a few records in the MCC Hall of Fame:

He holds the eighth place record for, "Rocket Spleef: Most Eliminations."

He holds the third place record for, "Survival Games: Most Airdrops Looted."

He holds the seventh place record for, "Legacy: Fastest Foot Race Lap."

He holds the seventh place record for, "Legacy: Foot Race Fastest Completion."

3) Illumina

Kye "Illumina" has only participated in two Minecraft Championships. With that being said, his team has won one of them and, in the short time he's participated, he's managed to land himself some ranks on the leaderboards.

Illumina currently holds these records in the MCC Hall of Fame:

He holds the ninth place record for, "Ace Race: Python's Crypt Fastest Lap."

He holds the third place record for, "Ace Race: Python's Crypt Fastest Completion."

He holds the fifth place record for, "Parkour Tag: Most Players Tagged."

2) Krinios

Ryan "Krinios" Krinios has been a recurring competitor since the second Minecraft Championships. Originally, he wasn't supposed to take part in the tournament, but he was called in last minute since Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed had fallen asleep before the event. He's participated in nearly every tournament since, with his team winning once.

Krinios currently holds these records in the MCC Hall of Fame:

He holds the sixth place record for, "Rocket Spleef: Most Wins."

He holds the seventh place record for, "Rocket Spleef: Most Eliminations."

He holds the sixth place record for, "Skyblockle: Most Eliminations."

He holds the seventh place record for, "Bingo But Fast: Most First Completions."

He holds the ninth place record for, "Parkour Warrior: Most Challenge Completions."

He holds the fifth place record for, "Build Mart: Most Builds Completed."

He holds the ninth place record for, "Legacy: Parkour Warrior: Most Challenge Completions"

1) Technoblade

Technoblade is an incredibly formidable opponent to encounter in the Minecraft Championships. He's been participating since the second tournament, but hasn't returned since the eleventh championship.

In the time that he's participated, he's managed to be on the winning teams twice and score one individual win.

Technoblade currently holds several records in the MCC Hall of Fame:

He holds the first place records for:

"Snowbolt: Most Shots Landed."

"Skyblockle: Most Eliminations."

"Sky Battle: Most Eliminations."

"Survival Games: Most Airdrops Looted."

"Legacy: Ace Race: Clouds Fastest Lap."

"Legacy: Ace Race: Clouds Fastest Completion."

He holds the second place records for:

"Global: Most Total Eliminations."

"Global: Most Eliminations In One Event."

"Global: Average Event Coins."

"Battle Box: Most Eliminations."

He holds the third place records for:

"Rocket Spleef: Most Eliminations."

"Survival Games: Most Eliminations."

"Bingo But Fast: Most Completions."

"Parkour Warrior: Most Challenge Completions."

"Legacy: Parkour Warrior: Most Challenge Completions."

He holds the fourth place records for:

"Global: Most Coins Earned."

"Special: Sweets Collected."

"Legacy: Fastest Foot Race Lap."

He holds the fifth place record for, "Battle Box: Most Round Wins."

Edited by Gautham Balaji