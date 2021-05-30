Minecraft Championship 14: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship 14 concluded as the first tournament to the second season of events on May 29th, 2021.
The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features 10 teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.
Minecraft Championship 14 was the first tournament to take place since February 9th, 2020. This Minecraft Championship boasted new features, maps, additions, and renovations, which explains the hiatus between the normal monthly competition.
Teams for Minecraft Championship 14 were announced on May 13th & 14th, 2021. The teams were as follows:
Team Red Rabbits: Tubbo, Nihachu, Vikkstar, TommyInnit
Team Orange Ocelots: Quig, Shubble, KaraCorvus, Eret
Team Yellow Yaks: DanTDM, SB737, Krtzyy, sylvee
Team Lime Llamas: RenDog, fruitberries, falsesymmetry, cubfan135
Team Green Guardians: CaptainSparklez, Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Quackity
Team Cyan Creepers: Skeppy, BadBoyHalo, TapL, CaptainPuffy
Team Aqua Axolotls: Wisp, Smajor1995, Hbomb94, Solidarity
Team Blue Bats: Seapeekay, Punz, KatherineElizabeth, Sapnap
Team Purple Pandas: Grian, InTheLittleWood, PeteZahHutt, TheOrionSound
Team Pink Parrots: Wilbur Soot, Fundy, JackManifoldTV, Ph1LzA
While viewers have had their predictions about what would go down in this month's Minecraft Championship, let's see how the team, individual, minigame, and overall coin standings turned out.
Minecraft Championship 14: Final Team Standings
After eight grueling minigames, the final two teams to make it to the final Dodgebolt round were the Aqua Axolotls and the Blue Bats. The latter team had been dominating throughout the minigames, so viewers had their hunches on them to take the win for this Minecraft Championship.
In a surprising twist, Aqua Axolotls came out on top. Securing their final Dodgebolt win, they became the winning team of Minecraft Championship 14.
Here are the final Dodgebolt results:
Round 1: Aqua Axolotls win. (1-0)
Round 2: Aqua Axolotls win. (2-0)
Round 3: Blue Bats win. (2-1)
Round 4: Aqua Axolotls win. (3-1)
The Aqua Axolotls might have won the tournament as a whole, but let's look at the final standings for the rest of the teams:
1st: Team Aqua Axolotls
2nd: Team Blue Bats
3rd: Team Purple Pandas
4th: Team Red Rabbits
5th: Team Yellow Yaks
6th: Team Pink Parrots
7th: Team Green Guardians
8th: Team Orange Ocelots
9th: Team Cyan Creepers
10th: Team Lime Llamas
Final Individual Standings
In the Minecraft Championships, there's an individual score as well as one for teams as a whole. This individual score is just as desired as the overall team win for the tournament.
Individually, Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clemont, hailing from team Purple Pandas, dominated the individual ranks. He won nearly four hundred more coins than the runner-up, Luke "Punz."
Here are the individual standings:
1st: PeteZahHutt - 3862
2nd: Punz - 3451
3rd: Sapnap - 3380
4th: Quig - 2948
5th: Krtzyy - 2877
6th: Fruitberries - 2859
7th: HBomb94 - 2731
8th: Smajor1995 - 2721
9th: TommyInnit - 2619
10th: Tubbo - 2553
11th: Fundy - 2500
12th: Wisp - 2447
13th: Vikkstar123 - 2429
14th: SB737 - 2403
15th: Ph1LzA - 2328
16th: InTheLittleWood - 2286
17th: Seapeekay - 2255
18th: TapL - 2239
19th: Dream - 2224
20th: SolidarityGaming - 2099
21st: CaptainSparklez - 1968
22nd: GeorgeNotFound - 1961
23rd: TheOrionSound - 1871
24th: Grian - 1827
25th: DanTDM - 1810
26th: TheEret - 1671
27th: Shubble - 1630
28th: Cubfan135 - 1593
29th: CaptainPuffy - 1578
30th: JackManifoldTV - 1571
31st: KatherineElizabeth - 1547
32nd: Sylvee - 1517
33rd: Nihachu - 1450
34th: BadBoyHalo - 1449
35th: WilburSoot - 1431
36th: Skeppy - 1402
37th: KaraCorvus - 1398
38th: Rendog - 1388
39th: FalseSymmetry - 1248
40th: Quackity - 1186
Minigame Standings
Unfortunately, due to some of the minigames remaining in the process of re-coding, there were only eight minigames in Minecraft Championship 14. This meant that all eight had to be played at some point during the competition, regardless of the competitor's vote.
The final minigame standings, in chronological order, go as such:
Game No. 1: "Big Sales At Build Mart"
Best Performing Team: Yellow Yaks
Game No. 2: "TGTTOSAWAF"
Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: Ph1LzA
2nd: ItsFundy
3rd: TapL
4th: PeteZahHutt
5th: fruitberries
Game No. 3: "Sky Battle"
Best Performing Team: Blue Bats
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: fruitberries
2nd: Quig
3rd: Sapnap
4th: PeteZahHutt
5th: TommyInnit
Game No. 4: "Survival Games"
Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: Punz
2nd: PeteZahHutt
3rd: Tubbo
4th: TommyInnit
5th: Nihachu
Game No. 5: "Hole In The Wall"
Best Performing Team: Aqua Axolotls
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: Hbomb94
2nd: Ph1LzA
3rd: PeteZahHutt
4th: ItsFundy
5th: Smajor1995
Game No. 6: "Ace Race"
Best Performing Team: Yellow Yaks
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: Smajor1995
2nd: Krtzyy
3rd: SB737
4th: Punz
5th: PeteZahHutt
Game No. 7: "Battle Box"
Best Performing Team: Blue Bats
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: PeteZahHutt
2nd: Sapnap
3rd: Dream
4th: Wisp
5th: GeorgeNotFound
Game No. 8: "Parkour Tag"
Best Performing Team: Yellow Yaks
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: Krtzyy
2nd: SB737
3rd: Sapnap
4th: ItsFundy
5th: Vikkstar123
Overall Team Coin Standings
Minecraft Championship competitors compete to earn as many coins as possible throughout the eight minigames. Over time, coin multipliers are added to each minigame.
This means that Minecraft Championship teams favor picking games they're not collectively good at earlier on in the tournament, to avoid the coin multipliers working against them later on in the event.
Here are the overall coin standings for each team:
1st: Blue Bats (21528)
2nd: Aqua Axolotls (20218)
3rd: Purple Pandas (19833)
4th: Red Rabbits (17982)
5th: Yellow Yaks (17504)
6th: Pink Parrots (15566)
7th: Green Guardians (15252)
8th: Orange Ocelots (15093)
9th: Cyan Creepers (13730)
10th: Lime Llamas (13523)