Who won Minecraft Championship 2021?

After nearly two hours of minigames designed to push competitors to the limit of their Minecraft skills, the Aqua Axolotls became the team champions of Minecraft Championship 14.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features 10 teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Minecraft Championship 14 took place on May 29th, 2021 at 8:00 PM BST. It was the first Minecraft Championship to be held since February 9th, 2020. The hiatus was due to the announcement that the Minecraft Championship 14 would mark the first tournament of the second season.

It took months to renovate new maps, redesign old locations, and add new features into the upcoming tournament, but it was all worth the wait in the end.

The Aqua Axolotls placed first, with Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clemont placing first in the individual ranks.

Minecraft Championship 14: Individual & Team Standings

(Image via MCChampionships)

In the finale of the Minecraft Championship, the top two teams compete in a final activity called, "Dodgebolt." The two teams in this competition were the Blue Bats, and the Aqua Axolotls. The team that came out on top was the Aqua Axolotls, comprised of: Wisp, Smajor1995, Hbomb94, and Solidarity.

Here are the final Dodgebolt standings:

Round 1: Aqua Axolotls win. (1-0)

Round 2: Aqua Axolotls win. (2-0)

Round 3: Blue Bats win. (2-1)

Round 4: Aqua Axolotls win. (3-1)

The Aqua Axolotls dominated the final activity, winning over half of the rounds and securing their win at Minecraft Championship 14. Competitors in the Minecraft Championship are also ranked both individually, and through the number of coins collected as a team.

Here are the final standings for team coins:

1st: Blue Bats (21528)

2nd: Aqua Axolotls (20218)

3rd: Purple Pandas (19833)

4th: Red Rabbits (17982)

5th: Yellow Yaks (17504)

6th: Pink Parrots (15566)

7th: Green Guardians (15252)

8th: Orange Ocelots (15093)

9th: Cyan Creepers (13730)

10th: Lime Llamas (13523)

Although the Blue Bats (comprised of: Sapnap, Seapeekay, Punz, and KatherineElizabeth) collected the most coins over the course of Minecraft Championship 14, they didn't manage to pull through in the final Dodgebolt match against the Aqua Axolotls.

Here are the individual standings:

1st: PeteZahHutt - 3862

2nd: Punz - 3451

3rd: Sapnap - 3380

4th: Quig - 2948

5th: Krtzyy - 2877

6th: Fruitberries - 2859

7th: HBomb94 - 2731

8th: Smajor1995 - 2721

9th: TommyInnit - 2619

10th: Tubbo - 2553

11th: Fundy - 2500

12th: Wisp - 2447

13th: Vikkstar123 - 2429

14th: SB737 - 2403

15th: Ph1LzA - 2328

16th: InTheLittleWood - 2286

17th: Seapeekay - 2255

18th: TapL - 2239

19th: Dream - 2224

20th: SolidarityGaming - 2099

21st: CaptainSparklez - 1968

22nd: GeorgeNotFound - 1961

23rd: TheOrionSound - 1871

24th: Grian - 1827

25th: DanTDM - 1810

26th: TheEret - 1671

27th: Shubble - 1630

28th: Cubfan135 - 1593

29th: CaptainPuffy - 1578

30th: JackManifoldTV - 1571

31st: KatherineElizabeth - 1547

32nd: Sylvee - 1517

33rd: Nihachu - 1450

34th: BadBoyHalo - 1449

35th: WilburSoot - 1431

36th: Skeppy - 1402

37th: KaraCorvus - 1398

38th: Rendog - 1388

39th: FalseSymmetry - 1248

40th: Quackity - 1186

PeteZahHutt, member of the Purple Pandas, came out on top in the individual standings for Minecraft Championship 14. Collecting nearly four hundred more coins than the runner-up, Punz.

Hopefully all competitors are looking forward to the upcoming Minecraft Championship 15.