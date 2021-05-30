Who won Minecraft Championship 2021?

After nearly two hours of minigames designed to push competitors to the limit of their Minecraft skills, the Aqua Axolotls became the team champions of Minecraft Championship 14.
The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features 10 teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.
Minecraft Championship 14 took place on May 29th, 2021 at 8:00 PM BST. It was the first Minecraft Championship to be held since February 9th, 2020. The hiatus was due to the announcement that the Minecraft Championship 14 would mark the first tournament of the second season.
It took months to renovate new maps, redesign old locations, and add new features into the upcoming tournament, but it was all worth the wait in the end.
The Aqua Axolotls placed first, with Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clemont placing first in the individual ranks.
Minecraft Championship 14: Individual & Team Standings
In the finale of the Minecraft Championship, the top two teams compete in a final activity called, "Dodgebolt." The two teams in this competition were the Blue Bats, and the Aqua Axolotls. The team that came out on top was the Aqua Axolotls, comprised of: Wisp, Smajor1995, Hbomb94, and Solidarity.
Here are the final Dodgebolt standings:
Round 1: Aqua Axolotls win. (1-0)
Round 2: Aqua Axolotls win. (2-0)
Round 3: Blue Bats win. (2-1)
Round 4: Aqua Axolotls win. (3-1)
The Aqua Axolotls dominated the final activity, winning over half of the rounds and securing their win at Minecraft Championship 14. Competitors in the Minecraft Championship are also ranked both individually, and through the number of coins collected as a team.
Here are the final standings for team coins:
1st: Blue Bats (21528)
2nd: Aqua Axolotls (20218)
3rd: Purple Pandas (19833)
4th: Red Rabbits (17982)
5th: Yellow Yaks (17504)
6th: Pink Parrots (15566)
7th: Green Guardians (15252)
8th: Orange Ocelots (15093)
9th: Cyan Creepers (13730)
10th: Lime Llamas (13523)
Although the Blue Bats (comprised of: Sapnap, Seapeekay, Punz, and KatherineElizabeth) collected the most coins over the course of Minecraft Championship 14, they didn't manage to pull through in the final Dodgebolt match against the Aqua Axolotls.
Here are the individual standings:
1st: PeteZahHutt - 3862
2nd: Punz - 3451
3rd: Sapnap - 3380
4th: Quig - 2948
5th: Krtzyy - 2877
6th: Fruitberries - 2859
7th: HBomb94 - 2731
8th: Smajor1995 - 2721
9th: TommyInnit - 2619
10th: Tubbo - 2553
11th: Fundy - 2500
12th: Wisp - 2447
13th: Vikkstar123 - 2429
14th: SB737 - 2403
15th: Ph1LzA - 2328
16th: InTheLittleWood - 2286
17th: Seapeekay - 2255
18th: TapL - 2239
19th: Dream - 2224
20th: SolidarityGaming - 2099
21st: CaptainSparklez - 1968
22nd: GeorgeNotFound - 1961
23rd: TheOrionSound - 1871
24th: Grian - 1827
25th: DanTDM - 1810
26th: TheEret - 1671
27th: Shubble - 1630
28th: Cubfan135 - 1593
29th: CaptainPuffy - 1578
30th: JackManifoldTV - 1571
31st: KatherineElizabeth - 1547
32nd: Sylvee - 1517
33rd: Nihachu - 1450
34th: BadBoyHalo - 1449
35th: WilburSoot - 1431
36th: Skeppy - 1402
37th: KaraCorvus - 1398
38th: Rendog - 1388
39th: FalseSymmetry - 1248
40th: Quackity - 1186
PeteZahHutt, member of the Purple Pandas, came out on top in the individual standings for Minecraft Championship 14. Collecting nearly four hundred more coins than the runner-up, Punz.
Hopefully all competitors are looking forward to the upcoming Minecraft Championship 15.