Top 10 best sandbox games that are like Minecraft

Minecraft has endless replay value, but sometimes a change in scenery is nice. Luckily, there are several other sandbox games similar to Minecraft.

Minecraft advertises itself as an open world sandbox game where imagination is the only limit for players. However, it is not the only game that boasts itself this manner. While it is the most popular, that doesn't necessarily mean it's the only one.

These similarities can come from stylistic or gameplay similarities, or just from the open-world concept of the game itself. In no particular order, here are ten sandbox games that are similar to Minecraft.

Top 10 games that are similar to Minecraft

10. Terasology

(Image via Terasology)

Mistaking Terasology's enhanced graphics and similar blocky nature for just a modded version of Minecraft isn't uncommon.

Terasology is similar to the classic sandbox game in many ways, including the trademark block aesthetic. Right down to the punchable blocks of dirt and rectangle hands poking out from the corner of the screen, it's like Minecraft with a texture pack on.

Terasology isn't just a high definition carbon copy of Minecraft, it has many differences. Terasology is an open source game, so it's much a work in progress. It allows even first-time players to dive into the community and help contribute to the development of this new game.

Some of Terasology's features are completely absent in Minecraft, like the ability to create an army of minions to protect your builds. Since Terasology is constantly under development and community expansion, there's no telling what updates might come next to the game.

9. Roblox

(Image via Roblox)

Roblox is incredibly popular online, especially with a younger audience. It's an open-world sandbox game that, instead of opting for single-player options, highlights more on multiplayer servers.

Minecraft can get a bit solitary at times, and even though there are multiplayer options, some servers might not be as populated as players would like.

Roblox has nearly one hundred million active users, meaning that there isn't a dull corner of the game. Roblox highlights building creations, minigames, and servers alongside friends. Virtually everything in this online world has been created by other players, so why not jump in and contribute?

#8: Stardew Valley

(Image via Stardew Valley on Steam)

With Minecraft builds becoming so intricate and popular, it's easy to forget that the game began as something where players could take little success from caring for a farm of crops and animals.

Stardew Valley is perfect for players who still reminisce the little victories and wish to care for a farm of their own. There are even more concepts exclusive to Stardew Valley, such as getting to know your virtual neighborhood and even partaking in local romance.

Stardew Valley feels like the perfect hybrid between Animal Crossing and Minecraft, so fans of either series should definitely check this out if they desire a slower pace.

7. Cube World

(Image via Cube World on Steam)

Cube World has its stylistic and gameplay similarities to Minecraft clearly laid out. It's, quite literally, a randomly generated cube world that utilizes crafting and character progression to guide players to their next objective.

While Minecraft's character customization is limited to skins, Cube World highlights its features of self expression. Players can edit and modify their armor and other wearables so that it fits their personal style.

There is also a heavy element of exploration, similar to franchises like The Legend of Zelda. Cube World equips players with an arsenal of skills to help them conquer their way through the open world.

6. The Forest

(Image via The Forest)

The Forest is perfect for Minecrafters who enjoy being spooked by the red-eyed, hissing spiders and other dangerous mobs that seem to lurk around every corner.

Younger audiences are being warned, and at its core this is a survival horror game, so it's best suited for teenage audiences and older.

After being dropped in the middle of nowhere, players must scavenge for food, craft supplies, and build shelter in order to fight off the mutants that seem to infest the forest.

5. Starbound

(Image via Starbound on Steam)

"Survive, discover, explore, and fight."

— that's the tagline for Starbound, so it gives players a pretty good idea of what to expect from this game. There are heaps of cool, unique features in this game, including its charming pixel art style, endless quests, and infinite universe for players to explore.

There's a small narrative and context for the game, so it's dissimilar to Minecraft's narrative-free method of exploration. There are also multiplayer features, so players can drag their friends along for the ride.

4. Don't Starve

(Image via Don't Starve on Steam)

Another survival game that's similar to Minecraft in terms of certain game mechanic aspects. Players must stay alive, stay fed, build shelter and tools in order to survive the limited resources and bloodthirsty monsters.

"Don't Starve," has a beautiful children's book gothic aesthetic, and the creatures players will encounter are each unique, gorgeous, and terrifying in their own manner.

This game is probably best suited for teenage and older audiences, as some of its content might be frightening for younger players.

3. Lego Worlds

(Image via Lego Worlds on Steam)

Minecraft and Lego are two franchises that seem to heavily base themselves off of one another.

Lego Worlds is a charming game that focuses on many different aspects. The initial gameplay allows for players to completely wipe out environments and build over them.

But it also comes with other gamemodes and methods of gameplay, including a campaign mode, collectibes and classic Lego-style gameplay mode (similar to how handheld franchises like Lego Star Wars operate).

This game is perfect for Minecrafters, of all ages, who take the most pleasure out of building massive structures in their own game.

2. Subnautica

(Image via Subnautica on Steam)

What if Minecraft was almost entirely underwater and crawling with more malicious sealife, other than Guardians and Drowned? Subnautica is just that.

Subnautica is a futuristic survival game that pits players in a completely underwater wasteland where they collect materials for tools, weapons and bases. Like Minecraft, hunger is a key element and so is keeping an eye on your oxygen levels while under the water's surface.

Players be warned, this isn't a calming Endless Ocean experience. There are hostile sea creatures lurking around nearly every corner of the ocean, and it's up to players to explore every inch of it.

1. Eco

(Image via Eco on Steam)

Eco takes on nearly every aspect of Minecraft and expands it, making this game a more difficult, economically conscious, version of the game.

Players must build an entire civilization from the ground up, but they can't be too careless about how they do it or everything will unravel. For example, in Minecraft, farming wood is something players can do almost anywhere. Eco takes that concept and puts their own spin on it, making players chop down trees only in areas where doing so won't erode the soil.

There are many different gameplay modes to choose from, arguably the most difficult being the gamemode that has players building a civilization that can withstand and stop a meteor from destroying everything.