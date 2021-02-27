5 things players don't know about Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

With the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update expected to release sometime during the summer of 2021, the community is buzzing with information leaked about the new release.

There are so many amazing mobs, blocks, and game mechanics being incorporated into Minecraft with this update, it's easy to miss some smaller information leaks. Here are some lesser-known additions coming in the 1.17 update that players may have missed.

Five things players don't know about Minecraft 1.17

#5 — Different compass and clock textures

These iconic pieces of Minecraft history are finally getting a tweak (Image via u/[deleted], Reddit)

Compass and clock textures in Minecraft have been the same since the Alpha version of the game, and now, years later, the developers are finally giving these forgotten items new textures.

Whereas they used to appear quite flat and two-dimensional, they now have shiny new item images that bring beauty to these iconic pieces of Minecraft history.

#4 — Archaeology

Time for Minecraft gamers to unleash their inner adventurer (Image via u/AnnihilasianYT, Reddit)

Advertisement

The Minecraft developers for update 1.17 haven't released too much information about their archaeology addition to the game. It isn't something that players would have ever expected.

New tools like the brush are being added to the tools menu for players to use at archaeological dig sites across their worlds. In these areas, players can unleash their inner adventurers and uncover pieces of pottery, bones, and even rare blocks from dirt, sand, and gravel.

Players have to watch out, though, because using the tool too quickly or incorrectly can forever destroy the block and its mysterious contents.

#3 — Underwater rails and tracks

Travel and moving mobs is so much easier now (Image via Jira Minecraft)

Update 1.17 brings so many changes to Minecraft, one of which is that players can finally place railroads and minecarts underwater without them breaking. Although this may not seem like that big of an update at first glance, this addition makes travel and moving mobs so much easier.

After years of requesting this to be added, Mojang finally relented, and those who have heard about this update are thrilled.

#2 — Changed world height limits

Advertisement

Gamers can now reach new highs (Image via u/machiru, Reddit)

To accommodate the new underground biomes being added in Minecraft 1.17, the developers have changed the world height limits — something that no player could've anticipated.

This adjustment to the game's code allows players to explore caverns that delve into negative y levels and climb mountains that soar almost a hundred blocks higher than before.

#1 — Different ore generation

Ore generation has also see a change (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

To accompany Minecraft's new world height limits, the game developers adjusted the way ores develop underground. Ores now have a greater chance to generate in certain areas depending on their rarity and how early they can be found.

For instance, coal, iron, and copper no longer generate at lower depths in the world. Instead, they are focused around the world's upper levels to leave enough space for the rarer ores to generate.

This means that diamonds — although still found at y level 11, the most common y level to search for this rare gem — have more chance to spawn around y level zero.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the article writer's opinions.