Minecraft is a game that is arguably unmatched in terms of its immense popularity. A lot of the gaming community might want to believe that Minecraft, with its quirky and blocky textures, is meant for children, but they’re sadly mistaken.

Minecraft became the best-selling video game of all time thanks to its ability to provide an entirely immersive and personalised gaming experience to people of all ages.

The game features elements of survival, exploration, resource-gathering, crafting and combat as well as creative building - all factors that make this game perhaps one of its kind. However, it is possible to find some similar games to play when you’d like things to be not quite so blocky.

If you’re looking for games with slightly better or more realistic graphics than Minecraft, you may look no further and pick one of the following games to play:

5 best games like Minecraft but with better graphics

1) The Forest

After a plane crash strands the player on a deadly island inhabited by cannibals and mutants, they must find a way to survive as well as find their missing son who has been taken hostage by the cannibals.

The Forest features a lot of the same elements as Minecraft does, albeit in a much more realistic and brutal setting. The game has resource-gathering, building shelters and crafting recipes while it also has a dynamic day-and-night cycle.

The graphics of the game are absolutely stunning and completely bring the vicious setting of the game to life.

2) Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is a game without a set objective but feels quite a lot like Minecraft. The game is all about exploring, gathering resources and crafting recipes as well as building the ultimate survival base complete with an animal pen.

The only stark difference between the two games is that the animal pens in Ark contain a variety of dinosaurs and deadly extinct fauna instead of the cute cows and sheep which are the animals of choice for Minecraft players.

Ark also features tons of multiplayer servers for players to enjoy some PvP or PvE gameplay.

3) Terasology

If you want slightly better graphics than Minecraft's but don’t want to stray too far from the pixelated horizons that you’re used to, Terasology is a game you may consider playing.

The game was developed as a Minecraft-inspired tech demo but eventually grew to become a community-driven voxel world that seeks to improve and become better with every passing day.

The gameplay resembles that of Minecraft quite a lot. When it comes to the graphics of the game, Terasology looks like Minecraft but features a bunch of realistic texture mods and is definitely a step up from the usual.

4) Fortnite: Save the World

It’s a pity if you’ve only played the battle-royale version of Fortnite because this survival version of the game has a ton of fun content to offer.

Fortnite: Save the World puts players into a new world with nothing but a huge pickaxe that they can use to gather resources.

The main objective of the game is to start building the absolute best fortress, something that is quite similar to the creative building possible in Minecraft as well. The construction of the fortress is absolutely essential for survival as waves after waves of zombies come knocking on your door to kill you and your friends.

5) Rust

Rust has often been considered the brutal love-child of DayZ and Minecraft. The game has much darker and fiercer tones when compared to Minecraft but feels brighter and easier even in the scariest locations of the Nether.

Rust, on the other hand, doesn’t just feature environmental challenges for the players to overcome but also other players, none of whom will hesitate from killing you and taking your resources.

Thus, Rust is a brutal survival experience in which you start with nothing and have to slowly build and craft your way to win against the unforgiving elements in the game.