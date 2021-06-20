Minecraft Championship 15: First half of the competing teams revealed

The Minecraft Championship 15 is only a week away from commencing on June 26th, 2021, and the competing teams have just started to become officially announced.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

This month, the championships are geared towards celebrating Pride Month. This means that not only will streamers be participating in the tournament but also influencers who are members of the LGBTQ+ Community. This addition is surely going to shake up the team assignments.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 15?

On June 18th, 2021, the first half of the teams for the upcoming Minecraft Championship was announced. The announcement came alongside a teaser for special prizes that winners could obtain, as well as an official charity partnership with The Trevor Project.

Here is the full list of the teams that have been announced so far:

Team Red Rabbits

LDShadowLady

SmallishBeans

Captain Puffy

Vikkstar123

Team Orange Ocelots

InTheLittleWood

Sqaishey

TapL

PearlescentMoon

Team Yellow Yaks

Ellen (from Outside Xbox)

Mike (from Outside Xbox)

Jane (from Outside Xbox)

Andy (from Outside Xbox)

Team Lime Llamas

Wisp

Tubbo

TommyInnit

Joey Graceffa

Team Green Guardians

ItsFunneh

Rainbows

GoldenGlare

DraconiteDragon

These are only five of the teams, the rest will be announced on June 20th, 2021. This Minecraft Championship is going to feel different compared to a normal rendition of the tournament. Scott "Smajor1995" Major wasn't kidding when he boasted about adding a wide variety of competitors to this championship.

Not only are the teams much different than normal, but there's a special prize for the winners of Minecraft Championship 15.

Did someone say exclusive coin for the winners?! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/4G43rCGY3q — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 19, 2021

The prize in question is an exclusive pride-colored coin that will be gifted to the winners of this month's Minecraft Championship. It's unknown if this will be a tradition that continues throughout later tournaments, but it's unlikely that this prize tradition will start and end with the Minecraft Championship 15.

The Championship will be streamed on June 26th, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. BST, 3:00 p.m. EST, 2:00 p.m. CST, and 12:00 p.m. PST.

