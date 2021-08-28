Noxcrew reveals new minigame for Minecraft Championship 16 (MCC)

Minecraft Championship 16 will see the debut of the tenth tournament minigame, Grid Runners.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are monthly tournaments held through the Noxcrew. These events feature ten teams comprising four players each who compete in ten different minigames picked by the participants.

Grid Runners is a cooperative speedrunning minigame that tests both the overall speed and efficiency of the competing teams. It also examines their ability to work together to complete tasks on time.

If I'm gonna be honest, I need a little M C C... update video 👑https://t.co/eIoVGu2o3j — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 27, 2021

The minigame was announced and fully explained in an update video posted on Noxcrew's YouTube Channel.

Noxcrew announces new minigame set to debut during Minecraft Championship 16

Grid Runners is the new cooperative speedrunning minigame set to debut in the upcoming Minecraft Championship 16. It seeks to test the ten separate team's abilities to work together efficiently to complete a series of goals.

The sides must race through a collection of challenge rooms to reach the end first. The challenge rooms each have their distinct tasks to be completed, and teams cannot proceed to the next room without completing the task in the previous one.

They'll repeat this process until the teams come across the finish line, where all four members must cross over to finish the race.

What's more? The collection of challenge rooms will be entirely different for each team. No team will have the same order of experiences when it comes to this exciting minigame.

There will also be dividers between rooms that have the chance to split teams up before completing the following challenge.

Noxcrew based the concept and design of Grid Runners off a downloadable map of the same name they created for Bedrock Edition's Minecraft Marketplace. The announcement of the tournament's inclusion of Grid Runners spawned the creation of a rebooted version of the old minigame map Grid Runners Pro.

Wondering what the new game is like? It'll be similar to the new map from our Bedrock team 🏆



🔎 Noxite explains more here: https://t.co/4vBl1KEfYG https://t.co/sv8rqIVrhe — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 25, 2021

While the version to be featured in the upcoming championships will be altered heavily compared to both the downloadable minigame maps, it's still exciting to see both a rebooted minigame map and a new minigame added to the Minecraft Championships.

