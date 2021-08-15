Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: Date, time, confirmed teams, and more

Minecraft Championship 16 is set to commence in one short week, on August 28, 2021, at 8:00 PM BST.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are monthly tournaments held through the Noxcrew. These tournaments feature ten teams comprising four players each who compete in eight different minigames picked by the participants.

An official social media post has finally revealed the full list of teams set to compete in the championship commencing next weekend. Now that the stage is set with a complete list of contenders, audiences are anticipating the tournament's start now more than ever.

MC Championship 16 will take place in just 22 days 👑



(that's Saturday August 28th) pic.twitter.com/GzNBudSx2k — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 6, 2021

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 16?

On August 12, 2021, the first half of the teams set to compete in the highly anticipated Minecraft Championship 16 were revealed.

Bet you didn't know we'd be announcing the first five teams today 🤯 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 12, 2021

On August 13, 2021, the other half of the ten total teams were announced. All ten teams have been confirmed and, so far, have not had any alterations or changes.

Here is the full list of teams competing in Minecraft Championship 16:

Team Red Rabbits:

TommyInnit

Wilbur Soot

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

Team Orange Ocelots:

TapL

Punz

Captain Puffy

Shubble

Team Yellow Yaks:

CaptainSparklez

Ponk

Hbomb94

GeorgeNotFound

Team Lime Llamas:

Quig

Krtzyy

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Team Green Guardians:

TheOrionSound

RTGame

Slyvee

Sapnap

Team Cyan Creepers:

PearlescentMoon

PrestonPlayz

Spifey

PeteZahHutt

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Antfrost

Tubbo

Fundy

5up

Team Blue Bats:

Vixella

James Turner

DrGluon

KryticZeuz

Team Purple Pandas:

Smajor

Grian

Smallishbeans

Fruitberries

Team Pink Parrots:

Dream

BadBoyHalo

Seapeekay

F1nn5ter

Which minigames will be featured in Minecraft Championship 16?

As always, there are eight different minigames for participants to choose from in the Decision Dome. When the time comes, participants will gather in the dome and throw chickens into the designated area for their desired minigame.

There are various power-ups that improve or shatter the chances of a particular minigame being chosen. These will be put into effect after the first minigame is decided and played.

The eight minigame choices are: "Sky Battle," "Battle Box," "TGTTOSAWAF," "Parkour Tag," "Survival Games," "Build Mart," "Ace Race," and "Hole In The Wall."

There has been a ninth minigame added to Minecraft Championship 15, but it is unknown if this minigame will make a return for Minecraft Championship 16. The minigame is titled, "Sands Of Time."

When is Minecraft Championship 16?

Minecraft Championship 16 will be live-streamed on August 28, 2021. The tournament will start at 8:00 PM BST. In other timezones: 12:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM EST and 2:00 PM CST. The championships go on for about two and a half hours.

It's recommended that viewers keep an eye on the specific streamer's perspective that they'd like to see on the day of Minecraft Championship 16. There will also be a general admin stream for viewers who don't want to follow any specific team's perspective. The link will be tweeted out on the day of the tournament on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by Gautham Balaji