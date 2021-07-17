Minecraft Championship 15 (July 2021): Full list of competing teams announced

Minecraft Championship 15 is only one week from kicking off on July 24th, 2021, and the highly anticipated team assignments have been announced to the public.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are monthly tournaments held through the Noxcrew. These tournaments feature ten teams comprising four players each who compete in eight different minigames picked by the participants.

Last month's tournament, Minecraft Championship Pride 2021, despite popular belief, was not the official fifteenth championship. Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 was more akin to the specially themed championships that had been held around various holiday months in the past.

This month's tournament, Minecraft Championship 15, will officially commence on July 24th, 2021 at 8:00 PM BST.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 15?

On July 12th, 2021, the first half of the competing teams to be featured in this month's championship were announced. After last month's Minecraft Championships, fans had their speculations about who would make an appearance during the tournament.

On July 13th, 2021, the last five teams were announced to the public. This has given viewers a day to speculate as to who will be on the five remaining teams.

Here is the full list of teams confirmed to participate in Minecraft Championship 15:

Team Red Rabbits

Dream

Quackity

Sapnap

Michaelmcchill

Team Orange Ocelots

Grian

PeteZahHutt

Shubble

PearlescentMoon

Team Yellow Yaks

CaptainSparklez

Punz

Jack Manifold

Seapeekay

Team Lime Llamas

TheOrionSound

Solidarity

KaraCorvus

fruitberries

Team Green Guardians

ConnorEatsPants

Fundy

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Team Cyan Creepers:

Smajor

Wisp

Antfrost

5up

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Krinios

Krtzyy

Captain Puffy

Nihachu

Team Blue Bats:

fWhip

Quig

Smallishbeans

PrestonPlayz

Team Purple Pandas:

ReNDoG

InTheLittleWood

Illumina

falsesymmetry

Team Pink Parrots:

TapL

Tubbo

Ranboo

Wilbur Soot

Minecraft Championship 15 will mark the anticipated debut of Ranboo in the tournaments. Ranboo was jokingly "banned" from ever competing in the championships after responding to a joke that the event coordinator, Scott Major, had made about banning Ranboo from the Minecraft Championships.

Ranboo's "ban" from the championships might've been entirely a running joke, but he has never been invited to participate in a tournament until now.

There had been previous speculation that Minecraft Championship 15 would be Ranboo's debut in the Minecraft Championships.

The speculation stems from an early moment in Toby "Tubbo" Smith's livestream of Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. Ranboo is helping the former practice for the tournament when an in-game private message from Scott Major reads:

"I officially unban Ranboo from MCC."

Minecraft Championship 15 will be livestreamed on July 24th, 2021, starting at 8:00 PM BST. In other timezones, this will be: 12:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM EST, and 2:00 PM CST.

The championships go on for about two and a half hours, so viewers are advised to block out a late afternoon to view the entire tournament from start to finish.

It's recommended that viewers keep an eye on the specific streamer's perspective that they'd like to see on the day of Minecraft Championship 15. There will also be a general admin stream for viewers who don't want to follow any specific team's perspective; the link to which will be tweeted out on the day of the tournament on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

