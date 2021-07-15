Minecraft Championship 15 (July 2021): Schedule, announced teams, and more

The Minecraft Championship (also referred to as MC Championship or MCC) is back once again, with its 15th iteration taking place on Saturday, July 24th.

The Minecraft Championship tournament is a highly adored battle between well-known Minecraft YouTubers and streamers. The competition consists of various mini-games where 10 teams of four go up against each other until one team remains victorious.

MCC15 comes shortly after the special MCC Pride event that took place just last month. Still, Minecraft Championship is always long-awaited by fans, and the upcoming teams and other details have just been announced.

All things Minecraft Championship 15

When and where to watch

👑 MCC 15 will take place on Saturday 24th July 👑



Now, enjoy this video from MCC 14: pic.twitter.com/yPBXM7aihQ — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 5, 2021

Minecraft Championship 15 will stream live on Saturday, July 24th, at 8PM BST (British Summer Time).

Gamers in the audience can watch the Championship on the MCC’s admin stream on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/thenoxcrew

Each MCC player can and usually stream their own point of view of the competition as well. Links to each participant’s Twitch and YouTube can be found below, along with the list of participating teams.

Pink Parrots

TapL - Twitch / YouTube

WilburSoot - Twitch / YouTube

Tubbo - Twitch / YouTube

Ranboo - Twitch / YouTube

Purple Pandas

ReNDoG - Twitch / YouTube

InTheLittleWood - Twitch / YouTube

falsesymmetry - Twitch / YouTube

Illumina - Twitch / YouTube

Blue Bats

fWhip - Twitch / YouTube

Quig - Twitch / YouTube

Smallishbeans - Twitch / YouTube

PrestonPlayz - Twitch / YouTube

Aqua Axolotls

Krinios - Twitch / YouTube

Krtzyy - Twitch / YouTube

CaptainPuffy - Twitch / YouTube

Nihachu - Twitch / YouTube

Cyan Creepers

Smajor - Twitch / YouTube

Wisp - Twitch / YouTube

Antfrost - Twitch / YouTube

5up - Twitch / YouTube

Green Guardians

ConnorEatsPants - Twitch / YouTube

Fundy - Twitch / YouTube

Ph1LzA - Twitch / YouTube

TommyInnit - Twitch / YouTube

Lime Llamas

TheOrionSound - Twitch / YouTube

Solidarity Gaming - Twitch / YouTube

KaraCorvus - Twitch / YouTube

fruitberries - Twitch / YouTube

Yellow Yaks

CaptainSparklez - Twitch / YouTube

Punz - Twitch / YouTube

Jack Manifold - Twitch / YouTube

Seapeekay - Twitch / YouTube

Orange Ocelots

PearlscentMoon - Twitch / YouTube

Grian - Twitch / YouTube

PeteZahHutt - Twitch / YouTube

Shubble - Twitch / YouTube

Red Rabbits

Dream - Twitch / YouTube

Michaelmcchill - Twitch / YouTube

Quackity - Twitch / YouTube

Sapnap - Twitch / YouTube

