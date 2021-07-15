Minecraft Championship 15 (July 2021): Schedule, announced teams, and more

The Minecraft Championship (also referred to as MC Championship or MCC) is back once again, with its 15th iteration taking place on Saturday, July 24th.
The Minecraft Championship tournament is a highly adored battle between well-known Minecraft YouTubers and streamers. The competition consists of various mini-games where 10 teams of four go up against each other until one team remains victorious.
MCC15 comes shortly after the special MCC Pride event that took place just last month. Still, Minecraft Championship is always long-awaited by fans, and the upcoming teams and other details have just been announced.
All things Minecraft Championship 15
When and where to watch
Minecraft Championship 15 will stream live on Saturday, July 24th, at 8PM BST (British Summer Time).
Gamers in the audience can watch the Championship on the MCC’s admin stream on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/thenoxcrew
Each MCC player can and usually stream their own point of view of the competition as well. Links to each participant’s Twitch and YouTube can be found below, along with the list of participating teams.
Pink Parrots
Purple Pandas
InTheLittleWood - Twitch / YouTube
falsesymmetry - Twitch / YouTube
Blue Bats
Smallishbeans - Twitch / YouTube
PrestonPlayz - Twitch / YouTube
Aqua Axolotls
CaptainPuffy - Twitch / YouTube
Cyan Creepers
Green Guardians
ConnorEatsPants - Twitch / YouTube
Lime Llamas
TheOrionSound - Twitch / YouTube
Solidarity Gaming - Twitch / YouTube
fruitberries - Twitch / YouTube
Yellow Yaks
CaptainSparklez - Twitch / YouTube
Jack Manifold - Twitch / YouTube
Orange Ocelots
PearlscentMoon - Twitch / YouTube
PeteZahHutt - Twitch / YouTube
Red Rabbits
Michaelmcchill - Twitch / YouTube
