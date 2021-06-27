Minecraft Championship Pride 2021: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 concluded with Team Aqua Axolotls taking the win in this specially-themed championship on June 26th, 2021.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created by Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants. It is a specially-themed charity championship held in honor of June's Pride Month.

This month's tournaments received several new features, twists, and pride-themed decorations around the familiar hub and Minecraft minigames.

The teams for Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 were announced on June 18th & 20th, 2021. The teams were as follows:

Team Red Rabbits

LDShadowLady

SmallishBeans

Captain Puffy

Vikkstar123

Team Orange Ocelots

InTheLittleWood

Sqaishey

TapL

PearlescentMoon

Team Yellow Yaks

Ellen (from Outside Xbox)

Mike (from Outside Xbox)

Jane (from Outside Xbox)

Andy (from Outside Xbox)

Team Lime Llamas

Wisp

Tubbo

TommyInnit

Joey Graceffa

Team Green Guardians

ItsFunneh

Rainbows

GoldenGlare

DraconiteDragon

Team Cyan Creepers:

Lazarbeam

Muselk

Seapeekay

Spifey

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Illumina

Gizzy Gazza

KreekCraft

Ryguyrocky

Team Blue Bats:

AyCristene

Shubble

Nihachu

Smajor

Team Purple Pandas:

JeromeASF

Mefs

Burren

Eret

Team Pink Parrots:

Grian

Solidarity

Technoblade

Wilbur Soot

While viewers have had their predictions about what will go down in this month's special Minecraft Championship, let's see how the overall team, individual, and minigame standings turned out.

Minecraft Championship Pride 2021: Final Team Standings

After an extremely close and chaotic tournament, Team Aqua Axolotls managed to secure their victory in the final activity of the championships, Dodgebolt. Their team won the final activity and collected the most overall coins, crowning them as the winners of Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

👑 Your MCC Pride winners are AQUA AXOLOTLS 👑



Illumina @GizzyGazza @KreekCraft @Ryguyrocky



One of the best finals we've ever had! pic.twitter.com/bKRyINu2kH — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 26, 2021

The Aqua Axolotls might have won this Minecraft Championship as a whole, but let's look at the final standings for the rest of the teams:

1st: Aqua Axolotls (25888)

2nd: Orange Ocelots (22767)

3rd: Pink Parrots (22765)

4th: Lime Llamas (19729)

5th: Red Rabbits (17424)

6th: Purple Pandas (16808)

7th: Blue Bats (14358)

8th: Cyan Creepers (14293)

9th: Green Guardians (7754)

10th: Yellow Yaks (2476)

Final Individual Standings

In the Minecraft Championships, there's individual scores as well. This individual score is as highly coveted as the overall team win for the tournament.

Kye "Illumina," hailing from Team Aqua Axolotls, dominated the individual ranks. He won over two hundred more coins than the runner-up, Harvey "TapL" Lee.

Here are the individual standings:

1st: Illumina - 4199

2nd: TapL - 3960

3rd: Technoblade - 3925

4th: KreekCraft - 3318

5th: TommyInnit - 3204

6th: InTheLittleWood - 3040

7th: Wisp - 2759

8th: Smajor1995 - 2643

9th: Ryguyrocky - 2602

10th: Seapeekay - 2596

11th: PearlescentMoon - 2595

12th: Captain Puffy - 2588

13th: King Burren - 2549

14th: SolidarityGaming - 2520

15th: Tubbo - 2467

16th: Vikkstar123 - 2440

17th: Mefs - 2433

18th: Grian - 2317

19th: GizzyGazza - 2305

20th: Smallishbeans - 2302

21st: Wilbur Soot - 2253

22nd: Shubble - 2240

23rd: Spifey - 1945

24th: TheEret - 1860

25th: JeromeASF - 1808

26th: LDShadowLady - 1739

27th: Sqaishey - 1720

28th: Joey Graceffa - 1574

29th: Nihachu - 1385

30th: ItsFunneh - 1369

31st: Lazarbeam - 1214

32nd: DraconiteDragon - 1083

33rd: Muselk - 1039

34th: AyChristene - 944

35th: GoldenGlare - 887

36th: PaintingRainbows - 587

37th: Ph1LzA - 410

38th: Farrantula - 342

39th: MikeChannell - 299

40th: Janedouglas - 266

41st: Icklenellierose -239

It's important to note that Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson wasn't an original participant in Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. He stepped in to temporarily replace Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold when his office's fire alarm went off during the competition.

Final Minigames Standings

There were eight minigames put in the Decision Dome. The teams needed to use their power-ups and best judgment to influence which Minecraft minigame is chosen in each round of the Minecraft Championship.

The ticket to victory is collecting the most amount of coins. Coin multipliers will start to increase on minigames played later in the tournament, so teams will often vouch for Minecraft minigames they're not particularly skilled at earlier on in the competition.

The final minigame standings, in chronological order, go as such:

Game No. 1: "Ace Race"

Best Performing Team: Aqua Axolotls

Top 5 Competitors:

1st: Technoblade - 05:30:25

2nd: Illumina - 05:35:35

3rd: TapL - 05:56:10

4th: Mefs - 06:05:90

5th: TommyInnit - 06:09:20

Game No. 2: "Sky Battle"

Best Performing Team: Orange Ocelots

Top 5 Competitors:

1st: TapL

2nd: Technoblade

3rd: Illumina

4th: Wisp

5th: InTheLittleWood

Game No. 3: "Big Sales At Build Mart"

Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits

Game No. 4: "Hole In The Wall"

Best Performing Team: Orange Ocelots

Top 5 Competitors:

1st: TapL

2nd: PearlescentMoon

3rd: Shubble

4th: InTheLittleWood

5th: Seapeekay

Game No. 5: "Parkour Tag"

Best Performing Team: Purple Pandas

Top 5 Competitors:

1st: Mefs

2nd: King Burren

3rd: Seapeekay

4th: Illumina

5th: Technoblade

Game No. 6: "Battle Box"

Best Performing Team: Lime Llamas

Top 5 Competitors:

1st: Wisp

2nd: Technoblade

3rd: Tubbo

4th: TommyInnit

5th: Illumina

Game No. 7: "TGTTOSAWAF"

Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots

Top 5 Competitors:

1st: Illumina

2nd: Technoblade

3rd: Captain Puffy

4th: SolidarityGaming

5th: Seapeekay

Game No. 8: "Survival Games"

Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots

Top 5 Competitors:

1st: Illumina

2nd: KreekCraft

3rd: TapL

4th: Technoblade

5th: Ryguyrocky

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out!

Edited by Gautham Balaji