Minecraft Championship Pride 2021: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 concluded with Team Aqua Axolotls taking the win in this specially-themed championship on June 26th, 2021.
The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created by Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants. It is a specially-themed charity championship held in honor of June's Pride Month.
This month's tournaments received several new features, twists, and pride-themed decorations around the familiar hub and Minecraft minigames.
The teams for Minecraft Championship Pride 2021 were announced on June 18th & 20th, 2021. The teams were as follows:
Team Red Rabbits
- LDShadowLady
- SmallishBeans
- Captain Puffy
- Vikkstar123
Team Orange Ocelots
- InTheLittleWood
- Sqaishey
- TapL
- PearlescentMoon
Team Yellow Yaks
- Ellen (from Outside Xbox)
- Mike (from Outside Xbox)
- Jane (from Outside Xbox)
- Andy (from Outside Xbox)
Team Lime Llamas
- Wisp
- Tubbo
- TommyInnit
- Joey Graceffa
Team Green Guardians
- ItsFunneh
- Rainbows
- GoldenGlare
- DraconiteDragon
Team Cyan Creepers:
- Lazarbeam
- Muselk
- Seapeekay
- Spifey
Team Aqua Axolotls:
- Illumina
- Gizzy Gazza
- KreekCraft
- Ryguyrocky
Team Blue Bats:
- AyCristene
- Shubble
- Nihachu
- Smajor
Team Purple Pandas:
- JeromeASF
- Mefs
- Burren
- Eret
Team Pink Parrots:
- Grian
- Solidarity
- Technoblade
- Wilbur Soot
While viewers have had their predictions about what will go down in this month's special Minecraft Championship, let's see how the overall team, individual, and minigame standings turned out.
Minecraft Championship Pride 2021: Final Team Standings
After an extremely close and chaotic tournament, Team Aqua Axolotls managed to secure their victory in the final activity of the championships, Dodgebolt. Their team won the final activity and collected the most overall coins, crowning them as the winners of Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.
The Aqua Axolotls might have won this Minecraft Championship as a whole, but let's look at the final standings for the rest of the teams:
1st: Aqua Axolotls (25888)
2nd: Orange Ocelots (22767)
3rd: Pink Parrots (22765)
4th: Lime Llamas (19729)
5th: Red Rabbits (17424)
6th: Purple Pandas (16808)
7th: Blue Bats (14358)
8th: Cyan Creepers (14293)
9th: Green Guardians (7754)
10th: Yellow Yaks (2476)
Final Individual Standings
In the Minecraft Championships, there's individual scores as well. This individual score is as highly coveted as the overall team win for the tournament.
Kye "Illumina," hailing from Team Aqua Axolotls, dominated the individual ranks. He won over two hundred more coins than the runner-up, Harvey "TapL" Lee.
Here are the individual standings:
1st: Illumina - 4199
2nd: TapL - 3960
3rd: Technoblade - 3925
4th: KreekCraft - 3318
5th: TommyInnit - 3204
6th: InTheLittleWood - 3040
7th: Wisp - 2759
8th: Smajor1995 - 2643
9th: Ryguyrocky - 2602
10th: Seapeekay - 2596
11th: PearlescentMoon - 2595
12th: Captain Puffy - 2588
13th: King Burren - 2549
14th: SolidarityGaming - 2520
15th: Tubbo - 2467
16th: Vikkstar123 - 2440
17th: Mefs - 2433
18th: Grian - 2317
19th: GizzyGazza - 2305
20th: Smallishbeans - 2302
21st: Wilbur Soot - 2253
22nd: Shubble - 2240
23rd: Spifey - 1945
24th: TheEret - 1860
25th: JeromeASF - 1808
26th: LDShadowLady - 1739
27th: Sqaishey - 1720
28th: Joey Graceffa - 1574
29th: Nihachu - 1385
30th: ItsFunneh - 1369
31st: Lazarbeam - 1214
32nd: DraconiteDragon - 1083
33rd: Muselk - 1039
34th: AyChristene - 944
35th: GoldenGlare - 887
36th: PaintingRainbows - 587
37th: Ph1LzA - 410
38th: Farrantula - 342
39th: MikeChannell - 299
40th: Janedouglas - 266
41st: Icklenellierose -239
It's important to note that Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson wasn't an original participant in Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. He stepped in to temporarily replace Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold when his office's fire alarm went off during the competition.
Final Minigames Standings
There were eight minigames put in the Decision Dome. The teams needed to use their power-ups and best judgment to influence which Minecraft minigame is chosen in each round of the Minecraft Championship.
The ticket to victory is collecting the most amount of coins. Coin multipliers will start to increase on minigames played later in the tournament, so teams will often vouch for Minecraft minigames they're not particularly skilled at earlier on in the competition.
The final minigame standings, in chronological order, go as such:
Game No. 1: "Ace Race"
Best Performing Team: Aqua Axolotls
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: Technoblade - 05:30:25
2nd: Illumina - 05:35:35
3rd: TapL - 05:56:10
4th: Mefs - 06:05:90
5th: TommyInnit - 06:09:20
Game No. 2: "Sky Battle"
Best Performing Team: Orange Ocelots
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: TapL
2nd: Technoblade
3rd: Illumina
4th: Wisp
5th: InTheLittleWood
Game No. 3: "Big Sales At Build Mart"
Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits
Game No. 4: "Hole In The Wall"
Best Performing Team: Orange Ocelots
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: TapL
2nd: PearlescentMoon
3rd: Shubble
4th: InTheLittleWood
5th: Seapeekay
Game No. 5: "Parkour Tag"
Best Performing Team: Purple Pandas
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: Mefs
2nd: King Burren
3rd: Seapeekay
4th: Illumina
5th: Technoblade
Game No. 6: "Battle Box"
Best Performing Team: Lime Llamas
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: Wisp
2nd: Technoblade
3rd: Tubbo
4th: TommyInnit
5th: Illumina
Game No. 7: "TGTTOSAWAF"
Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: Illumina
2nd: Technoblade
3rd: Captain Puffy
4th: SolidarityGaming
5th: Seapeekay
Game No. 8: "Survival Games"
Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots
Top 5 Competitors:
1st: Illumina
2nd: KreekCraft
3rd: TapL
4th: Technoblade
5th: Ryguyrocky
