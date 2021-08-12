Minecraft Championship 16: First half of competing teams announced

Minecraft Championship 16 is a little over two weeks away from commencing on 28 August 2021. Finally, the first half of the highly anticipated competing teams has been revealed.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") is a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features 10 teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen randomly by the participants.

Team Red Rabbits (Clay "Dream", Nick "Sapnap", Alex "Quackity" and Michael "Michaelmcchill" Fulton) scored an incredible comeback, and eventual victory, during Minecraft Championship 15.

Audiences are now incredibly eager to see what the lineup of teams for this month's tournament will be. Luckily, viewers can put that anticipation to rest now that the first half of the teams has been revealed.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 16?

On 12 August 2021, the first half of the teams for the upcoming Minecraft Championship was announced. The tournament is set to take place toward the end of the month, so viewers will receive the first and second halves of the team roster between August 12 and August 13.

Here is the full list of the teams that have been announced so far:

Team Red Rabbits:

TommyInnit

Wilbur Soot

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

Team Orange Ocelots:

TapL

Punz

Captain Puffy

Shubble

Team Yellow Yaks:

CaptainSparklez

Ponk

Hbomb94

GeorgeNotFound

Team Lime Llamas:

Quig

Krtzyy

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Team Green Guardians:

TheOrionSound

RTGame

Slyvee

Sapnap

This is only the first half of the 10 total teams. The rest of the teams will likely be announced tomorrow, 13 August 2021. Readers who would like to get the jump on knowing exactly when the final half of the competing teams will be revealed should follow the official Minecraft Championship Twitter page.

Minecraft Championship 16 will take place on 28 August 2021 at 8.00 pm BST. For other time zones, this would be 3.00 pm EST, 2.00 pm CST and 12.00 pm PST.

