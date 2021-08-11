Minecraft Championship 16: Everything we know so far

Minecraft Championship 15 has come and gone, setting the stage for this month's Minecraft Championship 16. This month's tournament is set to commence on 28 August 2021 at 8.00 pm BST.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are monthly tournaments held through the Noxcrew. These tournaments feature 10 teams comprising four players each, who compete in eight different minigames picked by the participants.

This invite-only tournament sees some of the most skilled players, such as Clay "Dream", Brandon "PeteZahHutt" Clemont and Ryan "Quig", come together and compete to become the victorious team of the ongoing month.

While it was recently announced that teams would be revealed later this week, there is some speculation to be made about the teams that are yet to be determined.

What do we know about Minecraft Championship 16?

There are a few facts, aside from the official teams themselves, that we know about the upcoming Minecraft Championship 16.

Minecraft Championship 16 will officially take place on 28 August 2021 at 8.00 pm BST. For other timezones, this would translate to 3.00 pm EST, 2.00 pm CST and 12.00 pm PST.

The tournament lasts approximately two and a half hours with a brief five-minute intermission. It's recommended that viewers who wish to watch the tournament in its entirety block off a late afternoon to see this month's championship to its end.

The teams for this month's championship will be officially revealed later this week, as stated by the event coordinator on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

However, a couple of facts can be considered while making predictions about the teams for the upcoming tournament.

Minecraft Championship 15 crowned Team Red Rabbits as the tournament's victorious bunch. Team Red Rabbits consisted of Clay "Dream", Nick "Sapnap", Alex "Quackity" and Michael "Michaelmcchill" Fulton. That being said, it is certain that this team will be split up for the next few championships to come.

Scott "Smajor1995" Major, the event coordinator and contestant organizer, has discussed how he puts together teams for the monthly tournament. Scott states:

"Teams who have won won't be put together for a long time."

Therefore, it's astronomically unlikely that we'll see two members of the previously victorious Team Red Rabbits team up in Minecraft Championship 16.

Viewers eager to see the official reveal of the teams for this month's tournament should follow the updates posted on the Minecraft Championship Twitter page. Generally, teams are announced four or five days after the teaser for the announcement is dropped. We'll probably see the official announcement of this month's teams on August 15 and 16.

Minecraft Championship 16 will take place on 28 August 2021 at 8.00 pm BST (3.00 pm EST, 2.00 pm CST and 12.00 pm PST). This month's event will also likely be another tournament primarily streamed through Twitch.

