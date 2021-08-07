Fans congratulate Minecraft Streamer Dream for winning Minecraft Championship 15

On July 24, 2021, Minecraft Championship 15 concluded with an astounding victory from Team Red Rabbits. The victorious team consisted of Clay "Dream," Alex "Quackity," Nick "Sapnap," and Michael "Michaelmcchill" Fulton.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are monthly tournaments held by Noxcrew. These tournaments feature ten teams of four players that will compete in eight different minigames picked by the participants.

Minecraft Championship 15 commenced on July 24, 2021, at 8:00 PM BST. It concluded with an incredibly close match and an astounding comeback from the victorious team.

Fans celebrate victory of Minecraft Streamer Dream's team as they sweep the final round of Minecraft Championship 15

Minecraft Championship 15 notably saw the debut of Ranboo on Team Pink Parrots. Ranboo had been banned from previous championships as a running joke with the event coordinator, Scott Major. Several fans were hoping for his team's victory. They were disappointed when his team was ultimately outscored by Team Red Rabbits.

Team Yellow Yaks (CaptainSparklez, Seapeekay, JackManifoldTV and Punz) and Team Red Rabbits were the two highest-scoring teams when the time came to send the top contenders into the final round, Dodgebolt.

Team Red Rabbits swept the final round, claiming their victory with a clean 3-0 win. The tournament marked the second and third victories for teammates such as Dream, Sapnap and Michael. Minecraft Championship 15 was the first victory for Quackity, who has been competing consistently since Minecraft Championship 11.

Fans were ecstatic to see a victory from not only Quackity, but Dream as well.

Minecraft Championship 15 marked the third overall team win for Dream. His last team victory was during Minecraft Championship 11.

After his previous team's disheartening start to the second season of tournaments, it was refreshing for fans to see that their streamer hadn't lost his fire despite his team placing seventh overall in Minecraft Championship 14.

Fans happily took to social media to share their congratulations after the astounding victory of Dream and Team Red Rabbits.

Fans created several pieces of incredible fan art to express their joy over the victory of Team Red Rabbits. Dream himself even took to social media to express his excitement towards his team's win.

LETS GOOO — dream (@dreamwastaken) July 25, 2021

Minecraft Championship 15 ended on a high note, but the upcoming tournaments are far from over. Minecraft Championship 16 is expected to be officially announced later this week, so fans should get excited and look forward to the next lineup of teams!

