Streamers react after Minecraft's Dream posts another picture of himself

Clay "Dream" is easily one of the most recognizable online content creators to date. Despite being faceless, the streamer has accrued a tremendous following on the internet.

Although his adorable blob character makes his presence recognizable, he has yet to reveal what he looks like.

Dream made a name for himself as a streaming sensation with his manhunt series, plot-heavy Minecraft Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"), various in-game mods, challenge videos, and skilled speedruns.

After several false rumors and leaks about Dream's actual identity, fans thought they would never witness the reveal of their favorite streamer's face. That is, until August 8th, 2021.

Dream posted a simple photo of himself clad in an almost entirely black outfit, holding the communally iconic discs that he once stole from fellow creator and friend Tommy "Tommy Innit" Simons.

This wasn't the first instance that Dream has teased his audience with an identity reveal, but this picture is more intriguing than the previous ones. Notably, his hair is visible above the discs.

Streamers support Dream's latest face reveal teaser

After the latest teaser went live on social media, it was flooded with love from both fans and close friends of Dream. Streamers such as George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Alex "Quackity," Dave "Krtzyy," Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Ranboo, and Karl Jacobs all responded to the tweet.

This is not me. I am not Dream. Please stop saying this is me. — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) August 8, 2021

That's my fucking disc — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) August 8, 2021

Dream reply to this if I’m in Florida — George (@GeorgeNotFound) August 8, 2021

Dream you’re so cool 🥰 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) August 8, 2021

is George’s tweet real it’s not real Where is his verification 👍 — Quackity (@Quackity) August 8, 2021

look at those glorious locks — minx (@JustaMinx) August 8, 2021

Even fellow faceless content creator and budding musical artist, Corpse Husband, responded to the tweet by saying,"Something about faceless leos."

something about faceless leos — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) August 8, 2021

While his friends' responses to the picture were mostly random but overall loving and supportive in nature, there was a bit of speculation. Notably, both George and Tommy's responses mention visiting Florida.

I'll just come to Florida and take them from you — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) August 8, 2021

So that's a yes? To me coming to Florida? — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) August 8, 2021

While it can be an easily overlooked detail, there have been a few recent teasers from both George and Dream which imply that the former is coming to visit the latter in Florida.

the new minecraft background picture is so pretty pic.twitter.com/2nnvBiEzVJ — George (@GeorgeNootFound) July 22, 2021

Unfortunately, Dream's reply to George means the latter is currently not there. This was further verified by George's recent posts, which entailed his lunch date with Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold in the United Kingdom.

That being said, with the recent pandemic's iron grip beginning to loosen, there is a definite possibility that these tweets were not made with empty intentions.

In Dream's interview with Anthony Padilla, he states that he wants to do a face reveal amongst his friends while being in a wholesome setting which facilitates interaction.

While it's all still speculation, it's possible that this latest face reveal teaser and its subsequent responses are some of the pebbles that fall before an avalanche.

