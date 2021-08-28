Minecraft Championship 16: Date and time for all regions revealed

Minecraft Championship 16 is set to commence in less than twenty-four hours on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:00 pm BST.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are monthly tournaments held through the Noxcrew. These tournaments feature ten teams comprising four players each, competing in eight different minigames picked by the participants.

Minecraft Championship 15, the previous month's event, was an overwhelming success that left viewers all over the world anticipating the next tournament.

The complete list of competing teams was revealed a couple weeks prior to the upcoming championships, and now audiences are anticipating the tournament's start now more than ever. This article will briefly go over the date and time for the upcoming championships in all timezones.

When is Minecraft Championship 16?

Minecraft Championship 16 will be livestreamed on Saturday, August 28. The tournament will start at 8:00 pm BST. For other timezones, this would be 12:00 pm PST, 3:00 pm EST, 1:00 pm MDT, 7:00 pm UTC, and 2:00 pm CST.

The championships go on for about two and a half hours with a brief intermission. The break takes place shortly after the fourth minigame concludes.

The championships follow a very simple game schedule. Ten teams will re-group and get into their designated voice chats at the start of the tournament. The main event, the eighth consecutive minigame, will take place soon after.

The minigames are selected in an entirely random order. As the championships progress, increasing coin multipliers are added to the minigames, making those played towards the end of the tournament crucial to a team's chance of winning.

The eight minigame choices are: "Sky Battle", "Battle Box", "TGTTOSAWAF", "Parkour Tag", "Survival Games", "Build Mart", "Ace Race" and "Hole In The Wall."

A ninth minigame was implemented into the Minecraft Championship 15, but it is unknown if this minigame will make a return to Minecraft Championship 16. The minigame is titled, "Sands Of Time".

Noxcrew also recently announced the implementation of another new minigame, "Grid Runners". This brand new tenth minigame will have its debut in the upcoming Minecraft Championship 16.

It's recommended that viewers keep an eye on the specific streamer's perspective that they'd like to see on the day of Minecraft Championship 16. There will also be a general admin stream for viewers who don't want to follow any specific team's perspective.

The link will be tweeted out on the day of the tournament on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

For more latest updates, like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft's Facebook page!

Edited by R. Elahi