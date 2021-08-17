Will Dream participate in Minecraft Championship ("MCC") 16?

As of August 13, 2021, Dream has been confirmed to participate in the Minecraft Championship 16 as a member of Team Pink Parrots.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are monthly tournaments held through the Noxcrew. These events feature ten teams comprising four players each who compete in eight different minigames picked by the participants.

An official social media post has finally revealed the complete list of teams set to compete in the championship commencing next weekend. Amidst the selected contenders was the fan-favorite streamer, Clay "Dream."

While not only a fan-favorite in the community, Dream has also been a consistent participant in the Minecraft Championships. The popular broadcaster has been competing since the sixth tournament, winning three championships since his debut.

The 22-year-old was undoubtedly going to be a participant in the sixteenth official Minecraft Championship. However, it's relieving for audiences to see that he's officially made the cut.

Dream turning out for Team Pink Parrots in Minecraft Championship 16

The Minecraft Championship 16 will be live-streamed on August 28, 2021. The tournament will start at 8:00 PM BST/12:00 PM PST/3:00 PM EST/2:00 PM CST.

The championships will last about two and a half hours with a brief intermission. It's recommended that viewers eager to see the tournament in its entirety block out a late afternoon to watch the championships in full.

Viewers should also keep an eye on the specific streamer's perspective that they'd like to see on the day of the Minecraft Championship 16. A general admin stream will also be available for viewers who don't want to follow any specific team's perspective. The link will be tweeted out on the day of the event on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

Dream will be competing as a member of Team Pink Parrots. This will be his fifth championship representing the pink team, the most of any other color team he's been a member of.

Team Pink Parrots consists of: Clay "Dream," Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, Callum "Seapeekay" Knight, and Jude "F1NN5TER." Minecraft Championship 16 will mark the first tournament where any member of this team has teamed together.

The other teams competing are:

Team Red Rabbits

TommyInnit

Wilbur Soot

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

Team Orange Ocelots

TapL

Punz

CaptainPuffy

Shubble

Team Yellow Yaks

CaptainSparklez

Ponk

Hbomb94

GeorgeNotFound

Team Lime Llamas

Quig

Krtzyy

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Team Green Guardians

TheOrionSound

RTGame

Slyvee

Sapnap

Team Cyan Creepers

PearlescentMoon

PrestonPlayz

Spifey

PeteZahHutt

Team Aqua Axolotls

Antfrost

Tubbo

Fundy

5up

Team Blue Bats

Vixella

James Turner

DrGluon

KryticZeuz

Team Purple Pandas

Smajor

Grian

Smallishbeans

Fruitberries

The Minecraft Championship 16 will commence in less than two weeks. Dream will most certainly be streaming the event from his perspective, so fans who intend to watch his point of view should keep an eye on his Twitch channel.

Alternatively, Dream's teammates will also be live-streaming the event from their channels, so it may be worth checking out the different points of view to catch all the action from this highly anticipated event.

