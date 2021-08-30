Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: Full leaderboard and total points table

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 concluded with an overwhelming win from Team Pink Parrots on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created by Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

What a final 😱 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 28, 2021

The teams for this month's championship were announced on August 12 and 13, 2021. Here is a full list of the teams that competed in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16:

Team Red Rabbits:

TommyInnit

Wilbur Soot

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

Team Orange Ocelots:

TapL

Punz

Captain Puffy

Shubble

Team Yellow Yaks:

CaptainSparklez

Ponk

Hbomb94

GeorgeNotFound

Team Lime Llamas:

Quig

Krtzyy

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Team Green Guardians:

TheOrionSound

RTGame

Slyvee

Sapnap

Team Cyan Creepers:

PearlescentMoon

PrestonPlayz

Spifey

PeteZahHutt

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Antfrost

Tubbo

Fundy

5up

Team Blue Bats:

Vixella

James Turner

DrGluon

KryticZeuz

Team Purple Pandas:

Smajor

Grian

Smallishbeans

Fruitberries

Team Pink Parrots:

Dream

BadBoyHalo

Seapeekay

F1nn5ter

While viewers have had their predictions about what will go down in this month's Minecraft Championship, let's see how the overall team and individual leaderboard turned out.

Minecraft Championship 16: Final Team Leaderboard

After an extremely close tournament, Team Pink Parrots managed to secure their victory in the final activity of the championships, Dodgebolt. Their team won the final activity, crowning them as the winners of Minecraft Championship 16.

Team Pink Parrots might have secured their win this tournament, but let's look at how the remaining teams placed on the leaderboard:

1) Team Purple Pandas (22160)

Smajor

Grian

Smallishbeans

Fruitberries

2) Team Pink Parrots (21409)

Dream

BadBoyHalo

Seapeekay

F1NN5TER

3) Team Orange Ocelots (19985)

TapL

Punz

Captain Puffy

Shubble

4) Team Aqua Axolotls (19861)

Antfrost

Tubbo

Fundy

5up

5) Team Yellow Yaks (19021)

CaptainSparklez

Ponk

Hbomb94

GeorgeNotFound

6) Team Lime Llamas (18649)

Quig

Krtzyy

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

7) Team Green Guardians (17184)

TheOrionSound

RTGame

Slyvee

Sapnap

8) Team Cyan Creepers (16285)

PearlescentMoon

PrestonPlayz

Spifey

PeteZahHutt

9) Team Red Rabbits (16185)

TommyInnit

Wilbur Soot

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

10) Team Blue Bats (6685)

Vixella

James Turner

DrGluon

KryticZeuz

Team Pink Parrots may have won the overall championship, but they finished the event with fewer coins than the runner-up, Team Purple Pandas.

Although that doesn't affect their win directly, they came second on the final team leaderboard as that is determined by the number of coins the team has at the end of the championships.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: Final individual leaderboard

The Minecraft Championships also crown individual leaders at the end of each tournament. This individual would have to earn more collective coins than any other participant in the event, regardless of team alliance.

Punz scored first individually, which marks the first individual victory the young streamer has claimed in his time participating in the Minecraft Championships.

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16:

1st: Punz (3332)

2nd: Quig (3326)

3rd: fruitberries (3307)

4th: Dream (3031)

5th: Seapeekay (2887)

6th: Smallishbeans (2785)

7th: Fundy (2699)

8th: Sapnap (2697)

9th: Antfrost (2677)

10th: Krtzyy (2613)

11th: Grian (2461)

12th: PeteZahHutt (2382)

13th: GeorgeNotFound (2371)

14th: Smajor (2348)

15th: TapL (2340)

16th: BadBoyHalo (2312)

17th: sylvee (2294)

18th: Tubbo (2263)

19th: CaptainSparklez (2223)

20th: Jack Manifold (2191)

21st: Hbomb94 (2165)

22nd: TBNRFrags (2126)

23rd: F1NN5TER (2118)

24th: Ranboo (2085)

25th: Ponk (2079)

26th: Ph1LzA (2020)

27th: 5up (2016)

28th: Wilbur Soot (2002)

29th: Shubble (1950)

30th: Spifey (1882)

31st: Captain Puffy (1840)

32nd: TommyInnit (1830)

33rd: TheOrionSound (1818)

34th: PearlescentMoon (1713)

35th: Nihachu (1700)

36th: Magistrex (1408)

37th: KryticZeuZ (930)

38th: Drgluon (706)

39th: James Turner (667)

40th: Vixella (596)

For more latest updates, like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft's Facebook page!

Edited by R. Elahi