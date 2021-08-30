Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: Full leaderboard and total points table

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16 concluded with an overwhelming win from Team Pink Parrots on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created by Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.
The teams for this month's championship were announced on August 12 and 13, 2021. Here is a full list of the teams that competed in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16:
While viewers have had their predictions about what will go down in this month's Minecraft Championship, let's see how the overall team and individual leaderboard turned out.
Minecraft Championship 16: Final Team Leaderboard
After an extremely close tournament, Team Pink Parrots managed to secure their victory in the final activity of the championships, Dodgebolt. Their team won the final activity, crowning them as the winners of Minecraft Championship 16.
Team Pink Parrots might have secured their win this tournament, but let's look at how the remaining teams placed on the leaderboard:
1) Team Purple Pandas (22160)
- Smajor
- Grian
- Smallishbeans
- Fruitberries
2) Team Pink Parrots (21409)
- Dream
- BadBoyHalo
- Seapeekay
- F1NN5TER
3) Team Orange Ocelots (19985)
- TapL
- Punz
- Captain Puffy
- Shubble
4) Team Aqua Axolotls (19861)
- Antfrost
- Tubbo
- Fundy
- 5up
5) Team Yellow Yaks (19021)
- CaptainSparklez
- Ponk
- Hbomb94
- GeorgeNotFound
6) Team Lime Llamas (18649)
- Quig
- Krtzyy
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
7) Team Green Guardians (17184)
- TheOrionSound
- RTGame
- Slyvee
- Sapnap
8) Team Cyan Creepers (16285)
- PearlescentMoon
- PrestonPlayz
- Spifey
- PeteZahHutt
9) Team Red Rabbits (16185)
- TommyInnit
- Wilbur Soot
- Ph1LzA
- Ranboo
10) Team Blue Bats (6685)
- Vixella
- James Turner
- DrGluon
- KryticZeuz
Team Pink Parrots may have won the overall championship, but they finished the event with fewer coins than the runner-up, Team Purple Pandas.
Although that doesn't affect their win directly, they came second on the final team leaderboard as that is determined by the number of coins the team has at the end of the championships.
Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: Final individual leaderboard
The Minecraft Championships also crown individual leaders at the end of each tournament. This individual would have to earn more collective coins than any other participant in the event, regardless of team alliance.
Punz scored first individually, which marks the first individual victory the young streamer has claimed in his time participating in the Minecraft Championships.
Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16:
1st: Punz (3332)
2nd: Quig (3326)
3rd: fruitberries (3307)
4th: Dream (3031)
5th: Seapeekay (2887)
6th: Smallishbeans (2785)
7th: Fundy (2699)
8th: Sapnap (2697)
9th: Antfrost (2677)
10th: Krtzyy (2613)
11th: Grian (2461)
12th: PeteZahHutt (2382)
13th: GeorgeNotFound (2371)
14th: Smajor (2348)
15th: TapL (2340)
16th: BadBoyHalo (2312)
17th: sylvee (2294)
18th: Tubbo (2263)
19th: CaptainSparklez (2223)
20th: Jack Manifold (2191)
21st: Hbomb94 (2165)
22nd: TBNRFrags (2126)
23rd: F1NN5TER (2118)
24th: Ranboo (2085)
25th: Ponk (2079)
26th: Ph1LzA (2020)
27th: 5up (2016)
28th: Wilbur Soot (2002)
29th: Shubble (1950)
30th: Spifey (1882)
31st: Captain Puffy (1840)
32nd: TommyInnit (1830)
33rd: TheOrionSound (1818)
34th: PearlescentMoon (1713)
35th: Nihachu (1700)
36th: Magistrex (1408)
37th: KryticZeuZ (930)
38th: Drgluon (706)
39th: James Turner (667)
40th: Vixella (596)
