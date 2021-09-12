The history of the Minecraft Championships (MCC)

Minecraft Championship 17 is just around the corner, only a week away from commencing, leaving ample room to look back and review the history of the beloved Minecraft Championships.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Contrary to popular belief, these tournaments have been held for far longer than their recent boom in popularity suggests. The first championship was held on November 17, 2019. This would start the first season of tournaments until season one's finale on December 12, 2020.

The Minecraft Championships then took a five-month hiatus until finally returning for an official second season of tournaments on May 29, 2021.

The second season of championships is underway, with the next event commencing in the coming week, on September 18, 2021, at 8.00 pm BST.

Who has won the previous Minecraft Championships?

The Noxcrew & Smajor have held a total of eighteen championships, with no shortage of reigning teams taking home the crown at the end of the day.

What makes the tournaments so highly anticipated and enjoyable to watch is their equal playing field. There often isn't a clear projected winner when teams are announced, as they're evened out not to be too blatantly overpowered. All teams are challenged on the day of the tournament with the random minigame selection and coin-based point system that the championships run on.

Here is a complete list of all the winning teams from the previous Minecraft Championships:

Minecraft Championship 1:

1st - Team Purple Pandas:

Michaelmcchill

KaraCorvus

Krtzyy

King Burren

Minecraft Championship 2:

1st - Team Aqua Horses:

Quig

Hbomb94

Ryguyrocky

Mini Muka

Minecraft Championship 3:

1st - Team Orange Ocelots:

Smajor1995

Shubble

Vikkstar123

PeteZahHutt

Minecraft Championship 4:

1st - Team Purple Pandas:

Wilbur Soot

Technoblade

TommyInnit

Ph1LzA

Minecraft Championship 5:

1st - Team Yellow Yaks:

Quig

Smajor1995

Seapeekay

Shubble

Minecraft Championship 6:

1st - Team Blue Bats:

KaraCorvus

CaptainSparklez

Michaelmcchill

King Burren

Minecraft Championship 7:

1st - Team Green Guardians:

PeteZahHutt

Eret

fWhip

Hbomb94

Minecraft Championship 8:

1st - Team Pink Parrots:

Technoblade

Dream

Michaelmcchill

King Burren

Minecraft Championship 9:

1st - Team Blue Bats:

fruitberries

Hbomb94

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

Minecraft Championship 10:

1st - Team Orange Ocelots:

PeteZahHutt

Smallishbeans

FalseSymmetry

Cubfan

Minecraft Championship 11:

1st - Team Fuchsia Frankensteins:

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Sapnap

Karl Jacobs

Minecraft Championship 12:

1st - Team Green Guardians:

TapL

Ph1LzA

GeorgeNotFound

Wilbur Soot

Minecraft Championship 13:

1st - Team Teal Turkeys:

Eret

Illumina

Krinios

Punz

Minecraft Championship 14:

1st - Team Aqua Axolotls:

Wisp

Smajor1995

Hbomb94

SolidarityGaming

Minecraft Championship 15:

1st - Team Red Rabbits:

Dream

Quackity

Sapnap

Michaelmcchill

Minecraft Championship 16:

1st - Team Pink Parrots:

Dream

F1NN5TER

BadBoyHalo

Seapeekay

Yogscast Jingle Jam Minecraft Championship:

1st - Team Simon's Angels:

InTheLittleWood

Lewis Brindley

Simon Lane

SolidarityGaming

Minecraft Championship Pride 2021:

1st - Team Aqua Axolotls:

Illumina

Gizzy Gazza

Kreekcraft

Ryguyrocky

Who helps to create the Minecraft Championships?

There are multiple talented minds behind the monthly commencement of the Minecraft Championships.

Several of the contributing members are affiliated with Noxcrew, but the company itself created the Minecraft Championships. Noxite, the founder of the company, is the team and event lead.

EpicLandlord, a game designer and musician for the company, works as the lead game designer and musician for the Minecraft Championships.

Aeltumn is a lead developer that, although affiliated with the company, works solely on the Minecraft Championships. He works to implement new minigames and code into the tournament.

As of last week I've joined the @Noxcrew to work on @MCChampionship_! Looking forward to make the event even better! — Daniël | Aeltumn (@Aeltumn) April 22, 2020

Finally, Scott "Smajor1995" Major is a competitor in the championships and the official event organizer. Smajor is the mastermind behind the incredibly well-put-together teams that compete in the tournaments each month.

