Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: Everything we know so far

Minecraft Championship 18 kicks off in just two weeks! (Image via MCChampionships_ on Twitter)
Minecraft Championship 18 kicks off in just two weeks! (Image via MCChampionships_ on Twitter)
Hannah (Tyler) Dahlberg
ANALYST
Modified Oct 13, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Feature

Minecraft Championship 18 will commence in just two short weeks on Saturday, 23 October 2021 at 8.00pm BST.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a group of tournaments organized by the Noxcrew. Specifically, the event is coordinated through Scott "Smajor" Major. The championships feature ten teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen randomly by the participants.

Those are your ever-so spooky teams! Now watch Owen from MCC Rising both carry and support his team 🔥 https://t.co/1L60f7krx7

Minecraft Championship 18 has been confirmed to return with new team names and overworld maps to fit the spooky season of Halloween. These team names haven't been used since the last fall-themed event, Minecraft Championship 11.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 18?

The teams for this highly anticipated event were released in two parts. The first half was announced on 7 October 2021 while the rest were revealed the following day, 8 October 2021.

👑 Announcing team Fuchsia Frankensteins 👑@Dream @theawesamdude @Quackity @GeorgeNotFoundWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/tLMwTvJmG8

The team names will look slightly different to regular viewers of the Minecraft Championships. They are still named chronologically after the colors of the rainbow, but they've had their animal mascots replaced to fit the Halloween theme.

Here is the full list of all competing participants in Minecraft Championship 18:

Team Red Ravens

  • Wisp
  • Ph1LzA
  • TommyInnit
  • Jack Manifold

Team Orange Oozes

  • GizzyGazza
  • Mefs
  • TapL
  • Krtzyy

Team Mustard Mummies

  • Sylvee
  • Tubbo
  • Sapnap
  • Smajor

Team Lime Liches

  • Gee Nelly
  • Illumina
  • Captain Puffy
  • Ryguyrocky

Team Green Goblins

  • Grian
  • Nihachu
  • Hbomb94
  • GeminiTay

Team Cyan Centipedes

  • CaptainSparklez
  • Ranboo
  • Sneegsnag
  • Wilbur Soot

Team Aqua Abominations

  • Punz
  • Antfrost
  • Shubble
  • vGumiho

Team Blue Banshees

  • 5up
  • PeteZahHutt
  • DanTDM
  • PearlescentMoon

Team Violet Vampires

  • TheOrionSound
  • Solidarity
  • Smallishbeans
  • Seapeekay

Team Fuchsia Frankensteins

  • Dream
  • awesamdude
  • Quackity
  • GeorgeNotFound

When will Minecraft Championship 18 take place?

Minecraft Championship 18 will be held on Saturday, 23 October 2021 at 8.00pm BST. For other timezones, this would be: 11.30pm IST, 3.00pm EST, 2.00pm CST, and 12.00pm PST.

Also Read

Competitors tend to go live right before the tournament starts. If there is a particular competitor that viewers would like to watch throughout the event, it's recommended to keep tabs on said participant's social media and preferred streaming platform.

Noxcrew also holds a general admin stream for those who don't want to watch one perspective of the tournament, but rather the event as a whole. The link to the stream will be tweeted out right before the event begins, so fans will need to get details through the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
