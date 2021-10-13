Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: Everything we know so far

Minecraft Championship 18 will commence in just two short weeks on Saturday, 23 October 2021 at 8.00pm BST.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a group of tournaments organized by the Noxcrew. Specifically, the event is coordinated through Scott "Smajor" Major. The championships feature ten teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen randomly by the participants.

Minecraft Championship 18 has been confirmed to return with new team names and overworld maps to fit the spooky season of Halloween. These team names haven't been used since the last fall-themed event, Minecraft Championship 11.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 18?

The teams for this highly anticipated event were released in two parts. The first half was announced on 7 October 2021 while the rest were revealed the following day, 8 October 2021.

The team names will look slightly different to regular viewers of the Minecraft Championships. They are still named chronologically after the colors of the rainbow, but they've had their animal mascots replaced to fit the Halloween theme.

Here is the full list of all competing participants in Minecraft Championship 18:

Team Red Ravens

Wisp

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Jack Manifold

Team Orange Oozes

GizzyGazza

Mefs

TapL

Krtzyy

Team Mustard Mummies

Sylvee

Tubbo

Sapnap

Smajor

Team Lime Liches

Gee Nelly

Illumina

Captain Puffy

Ryguyrocky

Team Green Goblins

Grian

Nihachu

Hbomb94

GeminiTay

Team Cyan Centipedes

CaptainSparklez

Ranboo

Sneegsnag

Wilbur Soot

Team Aqua Abominations

Punz

Antfrost

Shubble

vGumiho

Team Blue Banshees

5up

PeteZahHutt

DanTDM

PearlescentMoon

Team Violet Vampires

TheOrionSound

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

Seapeekay

Team Fuchsia Frankensteins

Dream

awesamdude

Quackity

GeorgeNotFound

When will Minecraft Championship 18 take place?

Minecraft Championship 18 will be held on Saturday, 23 October 2021 at 8.00pm BST. For other timezones, this would be: 11.30pm IST, 3.00pm EST, 2.00pm CST, and 12.00pm PST.

Competitors tend to go live right before the tournament starts. If there is a particular competitor that viewers would like to watch throughout the event, it's recommended to keep tabs on said participant's social media and preferred streaming platform.

Noxcrew also holds a general admin stream for those who don't want to watch one perspective of the tournament, but rather the event as a whole. The link to the stream will be tweeted out right before the event begins, so fans will need to get details through the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

