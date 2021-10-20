Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: Date, time, confirmed teams, and more

The Minecraft Championship 18 has had fans eagerly anticipating the event over the weeks after it was announced, and the championship will kick off in a just a few days, on Saturday, 23 October 2021 at 8:00 pm BST.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of tournaments that revolve around different minigames that test various areas of expertise in Minecraft. The championship features ten teams of four players that compete in eight different minigames chosen randomly throughout each round of the event.

The event is coordinated by one of regular competitors in the championships, Scott "Smajor" Major. He works on this event alongside the members of the Noxcrew.

October's event is themed around the spooky fall season of Halloween. All of the teams have had their signature mascots removed and replaced with different cryptids and creatures of the night. These mascots aren't permanent, but will only be used for Minecraft Championship 18.

That said, this hasn't been the first time the cryptid mascots have been used. They were debuted during the first fall themed event, Minecraft Championship 11.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 18?

There will be forty players participating in Minecraft Championship 18. Although the team mascots have been altered, the chronological rainbow team colors have stayed almost entirely the same.

The teams for this highly anticipated event are always released in two halves. The first half of the competing teams were announced on 7 October 2021. The other half of the teams were announced the following day, on 8 October 2021.

Here is a full list of all the teams and each of their members competing in Minecraft Championship 18:

Team Red Ravens

Wisp

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Jack Manifold

Team Orange Oozes

GizzyGazza

Mefs

TapL

Krtzyy

Team Mustard Mummies

Sylvee

Tubbo

Sapnap

Smajor

Team Lime Liches

Gee Nelly

Illumina

Captain Puffy

Ryguyrocky

Team Green Goblins

Grian

Nihachu

Hbomb94

GeminiTay

Team Cyan Centipedes

CaptainSparklez

Ranboo

Sneegsnag

Wilbur Soot

Team Aqua Abominations

Punz

Antfrost

Shubble

vGumiho

Team Blue Banshees

5up

PeteZahHutt

DanTDM

PearlescentMoon

Team Violet Vampires

TheOrionSound

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

Seapeekay

Team Fuchsia Frankensteins

Dream

awesamdude

Quackity

GeorgeNotFound

When does Minecraft Championship 18 begin?

Minecraft Championship 18 will be livestreamed in just three days, on Saturday, 23 October 2021 at 8:00 pm BST. For other timezones, this would be: 11:30 pm IST, 3:00 pm EST, 2:00 pm CST, and 12:00 pm PST.

Competitors tend to go live roughly twenty or so minutes before the main event itself starts. If there is a particular content creator viewers wish to watch compete in the event, it's recommended they subscribe to that content creator's preferred platform for streaming, whether it be YouTube or Twitch.

There will also be a general admin stream for viewers who want to watch the event as if it's a real sports event and not from any one content creator's perspective. The link to the stream will be tweeted out right before the event begins, so fans will need to get details through the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

