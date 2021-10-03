Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship Rising concluded its debut tournament on Saturday, October 2nd. The overwhelming victors of the event were Team Pink Parrots comprised of SpeedSilver, xNestorio, Blushi, and jojosolos.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Minecraft Championship Rising follows the same schedule and set up as the original series of Minecraft Championships. The only difference is that this event wasn't invite-only. Instead, the competitors were tasked with creating their teams independently before the event.

Competitors had to submit a written application and team introduction video to themselves and their teammates to qualify for Minecraft Championship Rising.

This tournament was the first time this particular event had been held, and overall the debut event was a success for both the audience and its competitors.

Minecraft Championship Rising: Final standings

Team Pink Parrots secured a team victory in the final activity, Dodgebolt, which pits the two highest-scoring teams at the end of the eight minigames in a dodgeball match. The team that scores the best out of three rounds wins the Minecraft Championship.

Team Pink Parrots may have won the overall championship. However, they finished the event with fewer coins than the runner-up, Team Cyan Coyotes.

Although that doesn't affect their win directly, they came second in the final team standings, determined by the team's number of coins at the end of the championships.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship Rising:

1st: Team Cyan Coyotes (24520)

Boosfer

Dev

Kier

YelloWool

2nd: Team Pink Parrots (21784)

jojosolos

xNestorio

SpeedSilver

Blushi

3rd: Team Blue Bats (19605)

yomikester238

Golemell

Guggle

Stemister

4th: Team Orange Ocelots (15594)

soupforeloise

bekyamon

OwengeJuice

riiceandbeanss

5th: Team Aqua Axolotls (13809)

roseriie

SpelledNik

caitees

DarkEyebrows

6th: Team Green Geckos (13759)

aimsey

billzo

highkeyhateme

MaxGGs

7th: Team Lime Llamas (11924)

MakoInari

Laqqy

Marbar_x

TomatoBisqueSoup

8th: Team Red Rabbits (11196)

Yoshinom

KingOfArchers

Mejoraas

Nicacola

9th: Team Purple Pandas (9299)

mintsleaves

RAEHASRABIES

spoinkTV

buggy9000

10th: Team Yellow Yaks (5807)

MrBeardstone

Musicman1017

BrunoDanUy

Mizzrowe

Final individual standings

The championships also crown an individual leader at the end of each event. The competitor who accrues the most individual points, regardless of the final team standings, is crowned the winner of this award.

YelloWool was crowned the winner of this award, making him the first competitor to top the individual scores in Minecraft Championship Rising.

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship Rising:

1st: YelloWool (3272)

2nd: Kier (3183)

3rd: SpeedSilver (3166)

4th: Dev (3142)

5th: jojosolos (2922)

6th: OwengeJuice (2885)

7th: Stemister (2808)

8th: Boosfer (2731)

9th: xNestorio (2710)

10th: Guggleino (2672)

11th: Blushi (2325)

12th: Golemell (2298)

13th: bekyamon (2092)

14th: yomikester238 (2081)

15th: roseriie (2080)

16th: Laqqy (2072)

17th: MaxTLL (2072)

18th: SpelledNik (2069)

19th: highkeyhateme (1837)

20th: billzo (1743)

21st: riiceandbeanss (1721)

22nd: soupforeloise (1565)

23rd: KingOfArchery (1527)

24th: buggy9000 (1503)

25th: Makolnari (1500)

26th: Mejoraas (1471)

27th: caitees (1463)

28th: Nicacolas (1369)

29th: DarkEyebrows (1351)

30th: marbar_x (1294)

31st: Yoshinom (1191)

32rd: aimsey (1185)

33rd: tomatobisque (1077)

34th: Raebie (1051)

35th: mintsleaves (954)

36th: MrBeardstone (902)

37th: spoinkTV (885)

38th: BrunoDanUy (845)

39th: musicman1017 (679)

40th: mizzrowe (487)

