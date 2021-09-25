Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising: Full list of competing teams revealed

Minecraft Championship Rising is a brand new event set to debut on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM BST.

For those wondering, there's some info about our team selection process 👇

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Minecraft Championship Rising follows the same schedule and set-up as the original series of Minecraft Championships. The only difference being that this event wasn't invite-only, instead the competitors were tasked with creating their teams independently before the event.

Competitors had to submit a written application and team introduction video on behalf of themselves and their teammates in order to qualify for Minecraft Championship Rising.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship Rising?

On Friday, September 24, 2021 — Noxcrew revealed the full list of accepted teams on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

Minecraft Championship Rising is an event created with the community of content creators that haven't had the opportunity to participate in the MCC events due to its limited availability. However, there is no shortage of new faces this time around, and content creators have been confirmed to debut their skills in the Rising on October 2, 2021.

Here is the full list of competing teams confirmed to compete in Minecraft Championship Rising:

Team Red Rabbits

Yoshinom

KingOfArchers

Mejoraas

Nicacola

Team Orange Ocelots

soupforeloise

bekyamon

OwengeJuice

riiceandbeanss

Team Yellow Yaks

MrBeardstone

Musicman1017

BrunoDanUy

Mizzrowe

Team Lime Llamas

MakoInari

Laqqy

Marbar_x

TomatoBisqueSoup

Team Green Geckos

aimsey

billzo

highkeyhateme

MaxGGs

Team Cyan Coyotes

Boosfer

Dev

Kier

YelloWool

Team Aqua Axolotls

roseriie

SpelledNik

caitees

DarkEyebrows

Team Blue Bats

yomikester238

Golemell

Guggle

Stemister

Team Purple Pandas

mintsleaves

RAEHASRABIES

spoinkTV

buggy9000

Team Pink Parrots

jojosolos

SpeedSilver

xNestorio

Blushi

Although the competitors are not the familiar faces that audiences usually see in the original, well-known series of Minecraft Championships. Minecraft Championship Rising is exactly what the name entails - it's a chance for new faces to rise and show their skills in the tournament.

Minecraft Championship Rising will commence on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM BST. For other timezones, this would be: 11:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM EST, 2:00 PM CST, and 12:00 PM PST.

