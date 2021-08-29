Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship 16 concluded on Saturday, August 28th, 2021, with an awestruck victory from Team Pink Parrots (Dream, Seapeekay, BadBoyHalo, and F1NN5TER).
The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created by Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.
This month's tournament saw a few new changes, including a brand new minigame for competitors and their teams to race through Grid Runners.
Minecraft Championship 16: Final team standings
Team Pink Parrots claimed their victory during the final activity, Dodgebolt. It was a tense fight between Team Pink Parrots and Team Purple Pandas, but the former managed to come out on top and secure their win.
Team Pink Parrots may have won the overall championship, but they finished the event with fewer coins than Team Purple Pandas's runner-up.
Although that doesn't affect their win directly, they came second in the final team standings, determined by the number of coins the team has at the end of the championships.
Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 16:
1st: Team Purple Pandas
- Smajor
- Grian
- Smallishbeans
- Fruitberries
2nd: Team Pink Parrots
- Dream
- BadBoyHalo
- Seapeekay
- F1NN5TER
3rd: Team Orange Ocelots
- TapL
- Punz
- Captain Puffy
- Shubble
4th: Team Aqua Axolotls
- Antfrost
- Tubbo
- Fundy
- 5up
5th: Team Yellow Yaks
- CaptainSparklez
- Ponk
- Hbomb94
- GeorgeNotFound
6th: Team Lime Llamas
- Quig
- Krtzyy
- Jack Manifold
- Nihachu
7th: Team Green Guardians
- TheOrionSound
- RTGame
- Slyvee
- Sapnap
8th: Team Cyan Creepers
- PearlescentMoon
- PrestonPlayz
- Spifey
- PeteZahHutt
9th: Team Red Rabbits
- TommyInnit
- Wilbur Soot
- Ph1LzA
- Ranboo
10th: Team Blue Bats
- Vixella
- James Turner
- DrGluon
- KryticZeuz
Minecraft Championship 16: Final individual standings
The Minecraft Championships also crown individual leaders at the end of each tournament. This individual would have to earn more collective coins than any other participant in the event, regardless of team alliance.
Punz scored first individually, which marks the first individual victory the young streamer has claimed in his time participating in the Minecraft Championships.
Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 16:
1st: Punz (3332)
2nd: Quig (3326)
3rd: fruitberries (3307)
4th: Dream (3031)
5th: Seapeekay (2887)
6th: Smallishbeans (2785)
7th: Fundy (2699)
8th: Sapnap (2697)
9th: Antfrost (2677)
10th: Krtzyy (2613)
11th: Grian (2461)
12th: PeteZahHutt (2382)
13th: GeorgeNotFound (2371)
14th: Smajor (2348)
15th: TapL (2340)
16th: BadBoyHalo (2312)
17th: sylvee (2294)
18th: Tubbo (2263)
19th: CaptainSparklez (2223)
20th: Jack Manifold (2191)
21st: Hbomb94 (2165)
22nd: TBNRFrags (2126)
23rd: F1NN5TER (2118)
24th: Ranboo (2085)
25th: Ponk (2079)
26th: Ph1LzA (2020)
27th: 5up (2016)
28th: Wilbur Soot (2002)
29th: Shubble (1950)
30th: Spifey (1882)
31st: Captain Puffy (1840)
32nd: TommyInnit (1830)
33rd: TheOrionSound (1818)
34th: PearlescentMoon (1713)
35th: Nihachu (1700)
36th: Magistrex (1408)
37th: KryticZeuZ (930)
38th: Drgluon (706)
39th: James Turner (667)
40th: Vixella (596)
Minecraft Championship 16: Final mini-game standings
Ten mini-games were put in the Decision Dome. The teams needed to use their power-ups and best judgment to influence which minigame is chosen in each round of the Minecraft Championship.
The ticket to victory is collecting the most amount of coins. Coin multipliers will start to increase on minigames played later in the tournament, so teams will often vouch for minigames they're not particularly skilled at earlier on in the competition.
The final minigame standings, in chronological order, go as such:
Game No. 1: Grid Runners
Winner: Team Lime Llamas
Game No. 2: Sky Battle
Winner: Team Lime Llamas
Game No. 3: Parkour Tag
Winner: Team Cyan Creepers
Game No. 4: TGTTOSAWAF
Winner: Team Pink Parrots
Game No. 5: Survival Games
Winner: Team Purple Pandas
Game No. 6: Ace Race
Winner: Team Pink Parrots
Game No. 7: Big Sales At Build Mart
Winner: Team Purple Pandas
Game No. 8: Sands Of Time
Winner: Team Purple Pandas
