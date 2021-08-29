Minecraft Championship (MCC) 16: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship 16 concluded on Saturday, August 28th, 2021, with an awestruck victory from Team Pink Parrots (Dream, Seapeekay, BadBoyHalo, and F1NN5TER).

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created by Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

This month's tournament saw a few new changes, including a brand new minigame for competitors and their teams to race through Grid Runners.

Minecraft Championship 16: Final team standings

Team Pink Parrots claimed their victory during the final activity, Dodgebolt. It was a tense fight between Team Pink Parrots and Team Purple Pandas, but the former managed to come out on top and secure their win.

Team Pink Parrots may have won the overall championship, but they finished the event with fewer coins than Team Purple Pandas's runner-up.

Although that doesn't affect their win directly, they came second in the final team standings, determined by the number of coins the team has at the end of the championships.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 16:

1st: Team Purple Pandas

Smajor

Grian

Smallishbeans

Fruitberries

2nd: Team Pink Parrots

Dream

BadBoyHalo

Seapeekay

F1NN5TER

3rd: Team Orange Ocelots

TapL

Punz

Captain Puffy

Shubble

4th: Team Aqua Axolotls

Antfrost

Tubbo

Fundy

5up

5th: Team Yellow Yaks

CaptainSparklez

Ponk

Hbomb94

GeorgeNotFound

6th: Team Lime Llamas

Quig

Krtzyy

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

7th: Team Green Guardians

TheOrionSound

RTGame

Slyvee

Sapnap

8th: Team Cyan Creepers

PearlescentMoon

PrestonPlayz

Spifey

PeteZahHutt

9th: Team Red Rabbits

TommyInnit

Wilbur Soot

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

10th: Team Blue Bats

Vixella

James Turner

DrGluon

KryticZeuz

Minecraft Championship 16: Final individual standings

The Minecraft Championships also crown individual leaders at the end of each tournament. This individual would have to earn more collective coins than any other participant in the event, regardless of team alliance.

Punz scored first individually, which marks the first individual victory the young streamer has claimed in his time participating in the Minecraft Championships.

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 16:

1st: Punz (3332)

2nd: Quig (3326)

3rd: fruitberries (3307)

4th: Dream (3031)

5th: Seapeekay (2887)

6th: Smallishbeans (2785)

7th: Fundy (2699)

8th: Sapnap (2697)

9th: Antfrost (2677)

10th: Krtzyy (2613)

11th: Grian (2461)

12th: PeteZahHutt (2382)

13th: GeorgeNotFound (2371)

14th: Smajor (2348)

15th: TapL (2340)

16th: BadBoyHalo (2312)

17th: sylvee (2294)

18th: Tubbo (2263)

19th: CaptainSparklez (2223)

20th: Jack Manifold (2191)

21st: Hbomb94 (2165)

22nd: TBNRFrags (2126)

23rd: F1NN5TER (2118)

24th: Ranboo (2085)

25th: Ponk (2079)

26th: Ph1LzA (2020)

27th: 5up (2016)

28th: Wilbur Soot (2002)

29th: Shubble (1950)

30th: Spifey (1882)

31st: Captain Puffy (1840)

32nd: TommyInnit (1830)

33rd: TheOrionSound (1818)

34th: PearlescentMoon (1713)

35th: Nihachu (1700)

36th: Magistrex (1408)

37th: KryticZeuZ (930)

38th: Drgluon (706)

39th: James Turner (667)

40th: Vixella (596)

Minecraft Championship 16: Final mini-game standings

Ten mini-games were put in the Decision Dome. The teams needed to use their power-ups and best judgment to influence which minigame is chosen in each round of the Minecraft Championship.

The ticket to victory is collecting the most amount of coins. Coin multipliers will start to increase on minigames played later in the tournament, so teams will often vouch for minigames they're not particularly skilled at earlier on in the competition.

The final minigame standings, in chronological order, go as such:

Game No. 1: Grid Runners

Winner: Team Lime Llamas

Game No. 2: Sky Battle

Winner: Team Lime Llamas

Game No. 3: Parkour Tag

Winner: Team Cyan Creepers

Game No. 4: TGTTOSAWAF

Winner: Team Pink Parrots

Game No. 5: Survival Games

Winner: Team Purple Pandas

Game No. 6: Ace Race

Winner: Team Pink Parrots

Game No. 7: Big Sales At Build Mart

Winner: Team Purple Pandas

Game No. 8: Sands Of Time

Winner: Team Purple Pandas

