5 of the best Minecraft Youtubers for kids

At its core, Minecraft is a sandbox game made for kids. Minecraft YouTubers, contrary to this, often look to broaden their audience by incorporating adult language and humor into their content.

While it's perfectly acceptable to let younger viewers be exposed to adult language and humor, it's understandable that parents might want to encourage their children to watch age-appropriate content.

Fortunately, several content creators are wary of the young target audience for Minecraft, and they uphold a rule of not swearing or making adult jokes in their videos so that younger viewers can enjoy them. Here are some of the best family-friendly Minecraft YouTubers in no particular order.

Top 5 family-friendly Minecraft YouTubers

1) EthosLab

EthosLab, or simply known as "Ethos," is a family-friendly content creator that focuses on the technical aspect of Minecraft.

There is a lot more to the sandbox game other than survival and player-versus-player combat. Ethos focuses on those technical aspects such as building impressive structures and complex redstone machines.

Although some of his redstone contraptions may be a bit too complicated to replicate, his content is interesting and will certainly entertain a young fan that's interested in the more technical aspects of Minecraft.

2) Paul Soares Jr

Paul Soares Jr understands exactly what it means to have family-friendly content, as he is a creator who is also a father.

He focuses mainly on educational how-to videos for Minecraft. This is the style of video that made his channel take off, with his most popular series Survive & Thrive.

Paul also does a lot more varied content, such as playthroughs, roleplays, challenges, and even some videos playing the game with his own kids. His channel is perfect for young players who are just starting out in the game, and need some pointers on how to survive their first night.

3) PrestonPlayz

Preston "TBNRFrags," also known as "PrestonPlayz" Arsement, is a family-friendly American YouTuber best known for his various gaming content, as well as his prank and challenge videos.

He often collaborates with his friends and fellow creators, such as Nathan "NoBoom" Neef, Ian "SSundee" Stapleton, and Nathan "UnspeakableGaming." He frequently uploads videos with his wife as well.

Preston uploads a variety of gaming-related content. This includes, but isn't limited to Minecraft, Fortnite, Roblox, and Among Us.

4) BadBoyHalo

One of the members of the widely renowned Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") is very family-friendly with his own content: Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch.

BadBoyHalo is most well-known for his involvement with non-family-friendly streamers, such as Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed, Nick "Sapnap", George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, and Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons.

While the content he does with others often isn't family-friendly, BadBoyHalo makes his own content tame so younger viewers can enjoy it. He often does videos of himself trolling and pranking his friends in Minecraft.

His channel is perfect for younger audiences who know about the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"), but want to start by watching someone who is family-friendly.

5) DanTDM

Also Read

Dan "DanTDM" Middleton is another family-friendly creator who knows the importance of age-appropriate content because he's also a father.

Dan has been making videos since his channel was created on 14 July 2012. His content generally stays within the lines of reaction videos, animations, and other games such as Subnautica.

Latest Minecraft updates now on your Facebook timeline. Check out here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish