When is the live event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is expected to begin on 16 March, which is a Tuesday. This will allow fans to play the live event the moment they've updated the game and log in for the first time in the new season.

The Zero Point is becoming more "unstable" and now emits a shockwave every 2 minutes (Before it was every 4 minutes). It's also getting more purple over time!



(Image by @HeyStani) pic.twitter.com/4iIXNo9x79 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 10, 2021

The lack of any updates with respect to the end-of-season event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 left fans wondering why the current season won't have any live events. While that stands to be true, Epic Games has compensated for the lack of an end-of-season event by giving fans a live event at the very beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Important things to know before the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 live event

The Zero Point grows more unstable! With Chapter 2 Season 6 starting on Tuesday, March 16 2021, here's some important things to know ahead of launch. [THREAD] — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

Based on a recent update by Epic Games, the developers recommend that players complete all their pending quests and max out their battle pass as much as they can in order to get the most out of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

For those who would rather watch the live event before playing it, Epic Games has planned a global premier they're terming as the "most ambitious story cinematic yet."

CH2 Season 6 launches on March 16 with the explosive conclusion of the events of Season 5. You'll play through the culmination of Agent Jones' mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. This is a solo experience & you can play through it whenever you first log in during the Season. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

Apparently, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 live event is a single player experience. As mentioned before, players will be able to play it the first time they log into Fortnite after the new season has launched.

Want to watch it online first? We'll have details soon on how you can watch the global premiere with everyone!



Before the season ends:

✔️Spend your Bars

✔️Complete the Battle Pass

✔️Finish your Quests



For all Info: https://t.co/DVG3lqgxU2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 9, 2021

Epic Games has also suggested that players use up all their gold bars within the current season itself, indicating that the in-game currency will not carry over into the new season.

Having said that, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 live event looks like it's going to be a wonderful conclusion to Jonesy's hunter-recruitment spree. No one knows what the new season has in store for them.

No it’s whenever you login for the first time. So if you login Saturday then the event for you will be on Saturday — capnator (@capnator) March 9, 2021

Although there are a few leaks that indicate the direction in which the game may progress, but then again, the exact direction in which the game will progress will be revealed once the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 live event concludes.

- Possible collab skin in Season 6? -



Deathstroke could be a new skin in Season 6! In the comics, Batman finds a deadly & "familiar hunter-for-hire" on the Island.



This description perfectly fits Deathstroke from the DC universe! (Information by @fortnite_stw & @marcowrites) pic.twitter.com/T1s1IGIydo — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

The central theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 may revolve around hunters again, as indicated by popular data miner ShiinaBR. The new season is also expected to have a DC collaboration so there's a chance that hunters from the DC universe may soon come to Fortnite island.