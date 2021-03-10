When is the live event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is expected to begin on 16 March, which is a Tuesday. This will allow fans to play the live event the moment they've updated the game and log in for the first time in the new season.
The lack of any updates with respect to the end-of-season event for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 left fans wondering why the current season won't have any live events. While that stands to be true, Epic Games has compensated for the lack of an end-of-season event by giving fans a live event at the very beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.
Important things to know before the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 live event
Based on a recent update by Epic Games, the developers recommend that players complete all their pending quests and max out their battle pass as much as they can in order to get the most out of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.
For those who would rather watch the live event before playing it, Epic Games has planned a global premier they're terming as the "most ambitious story cinematic yet."
Apparently, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 live event is a single player experience. As mentioned before, players will be able to play it the first time they log into Fortnite after the new season has launched.
Epic Games has also suggested that players use up all their gold bars within the current season itself, indicating that the in-game currency will not carry over into the new season.
Having said that, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 live event looks like it's going to be a wonderful conclusion to Jonesy's hunter-recruitment spree. No one knows what the new season has in store for them.
Although there are a few leaks that indicate the direction in which the game may progress, but then again, the exact direction in which the game will progress will be revealed once the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 live event concludes.
The central theme for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 may revolve around hunters again, as indicated by popular data miner ShiinaBR. The new season is also expected to have a DC collaboration so there's a chance that hunters from the DC universe may soon come to Fortnite island.