5 best Minecraft videos by PrestonPlayz

Preston "PrestonPlayz" Blaine Arsement is an American YouTuber who is known for his variety of content, including many different challenges and prank videos, as well as his Minecraft content.

He has around 6 different YouTube channels, all geared towards different games, so as to keep each bit of content separate and easier for viewers to find.

PrestonPlayz (formally known as PrestonMinecraft) is his Minecraft channel. He originally posted videos featured around Minecraft Pocket Edition, although he now posts Java Edition videos as well. In the channel’s time since its creation in 2018, he has done many different Minecraft series, including:

Factions

Minigames (Sky Wars, Party Games, Bed Wars, etc.)

Battle Dome

SG

PvP

Lucky Block PVP/Races

Parkour Maps

Puzzle Maps

UHC

Mod Showcases

Murder Mystery

Pixelmon

Listed below are 5 of the best Minecraft videos by PrestonPlayz.

PrestonPlayz's Minecraft excellence

5) 7 Ways to Steal UNSPEAKABLE's Diamonds!

This video was uploaded a little over a year ago, and in it, PrestonPlayz attempts to steal UnspeakableGamers' diamonds by using 7 different methods.

He uses a few different methods: he disguises himself as a frog, he uses an invisibility potion, by taming a mob to help steal the diamonds, going through Unspeakable's chimney, going into the house via secret entrance, crafting a ‘global enderchest’, and lastly, he crafts a giant vacuum cleaner.

This is his 5th most popular YouTube video, clocking in at 28 million views and 962k likes.

4) Preston vs Brianna MOST Secure House Battle!

In this video, PrestonPlayz and his wife, Brianna, have 30 minutes to build the most secure house in Minecraft. They do this by adding a couple of mods to the game that allow items such as security cameras, motion sensors, and so much more.

After they build their houses, they take turns going through one another's house, attempting to break in. To see who has the most secure house, make sure to give it a watch.

This is the 4th most popular video on his YouTube channel with 33 million views and 672k likes!

3) Trapped in Minecraft Pyramid Prison!

In this video, PrestonPlayz and his wife, Brianna, are trapped in a Minecraft Pyramid prison. They are tasked with completing puzzles to get to different rooms throughout the prison, with the end goal being to escape. They work together to get through the puzzle map, dying a couple of times along the way.

This video is the 3rd most popular on his YouTube channel, coming in at a 34 million views and 593k likes.

2) 5 Ways to Prank PrestonPlayz Minecraft House

In this video, PrestonPlayz’ little brother, Josh, takes over his channel in order to prank his older brother.

In the video, he uses 5 different ways to prank his brother: spawning zombie husks, exploding the house via command blocks and TNT, dropping TNT on his house via a floating piston, going invisible and invading his house with spawn eggs, and finally, he “joshifies” his house by changing the house design from PrestonPlayz to Joshs’ Minecraft skin and making everything in the house his.

This video has 36 million views and 806k likes, and comes in as the second most popular video on PrestonPlayz’s YouTube channel.

1) 7 Ways to Steal Noob1234's Diamonds!

In this video, PrestonPlayz uses mods to steal Noob1234's diamonds. Within the video, he uses 7 different tactics to steal the diamonds: making a dirt chest, doing an unfair trade, a mind control helmet, training wolves, PrestonPlayz spawn eggs, replacing a minecart chest with TNT, and breaking into the vault of Noob1234 and Pro1234!

This is the most popular video PrestonPlayz has uploaded, coming in at a striking 40.7 million views with 1 million likes.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod