The Ribbon Plant is an important item to secure in Subnautica: Below Zero.

The underwater gameplay in Subnautica: Below Zero sends players on an action-adventure journey all about survival. That is what makes the Ribbon Plant so special.

It can be gathered by the player and is essential in crafting Batteries. Batteries are then used to create electronic tools and equipment, giving them energy. This allows them to run properly.

How to find a Ribbon Plant in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The Ribbon Plant is a flora specias in Subnautica: Below Zero. It has a glowing green core that makes it very recognizable. It is anchored to the floor by a yellow stem and has long leaves wrapped around the glowing core.

A wavy, ribbon-like tendril protrudes from the top of the Ribbon Plant, which is probably the reason for its name. While spotting one is quite easy, there are just a couple of ways to get a hold of one.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Thankfully, players don't have to wait too long before they reach the biome that holds Ribbon Plants in Subnautica: Below Zero. Shallow Twisty Bridges is a surface biome and the starting point of the game.

The shallow caves of this biome are where players need to search, rather than just the sea floor. In these caves, players will notice sections of grass that contain around three to four Ribbon Plants.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

For those Subnautica: Below Zero players that have ventured away from Shallow Twisty Bridges, there are a few other players to find them. Crystal Caves, Fabricator Caverns, Glacial Basin, Underwater Caves, Glacial Connection, and Lilypad Islands are all locations where Ribbon Plants can be harvested.

Aside from locating them in the various biomes of the game, players may also come across Sea Monkeys. Sea Monkeys are intelligent fauna in Subnautica: Below Zero that can give players resources. Ribbon Plants may be obtained from them at times.