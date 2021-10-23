Noxcrew reveals new Halloween-themed maps for Minecraft Championship 18

On Friday, October 22, 2021 — Noxcrew released an update video revealing several of the spooky, fall-themed changes made to the minigame maps in Minecraft Championship 18.

The Minecraft Championships are a series of monthly tournaments held and coordinated through the Noxcrew, and Scott "Smajor" Major.

Minecraft Championship 18 is an event themed after the spooky month of October. Not only will the normal team mascots be replaced with spookier counterparts, but there will also be no shortage of fall-themed renovations to the main hub, as well as the minigame maps.

Noxcrew releases an update video announcing Halloween-themed changes to Minecraft Championship 18

Noxcrew uploaded an update video to YouTube on October 22. The video contained several reveals and announcements pertaining to the upcoming Minecraft Championship 18.

Minecraft Championship 18 is the eighteenth main event in the series and is themed after Halloween. This update video revealed how the spooky fall-themed renovations would be applied to minigame maps and the main hub, as well as the monstrous team names that were revealed earlier in October.

Minecraft Championship 18 will see the return of a mini-event titled "Trick Or Treat." Competitors will be able to scavenge the spookily decorated main hub between minigames for NPC's.

These non-playable-characters will give the competitors candy upon being found. These pieces of candy are no force to be reckoned with, as the candies and each of their differing abilities can be used to help teams fight for which minigame is played next in the Decision Dome.

The competitor who has the most candy at the end of the event is thereby crowned the Pumpkin King of Minecraft Championship 18.

Battle Box will have competitors running around in the new map titled "Haunted House."

Build Mart has some sweet spooky decorations littering the arena, and some builds for teams to create that are themed after Halloween.

Survival Games has by far gotten the heaviest update for this particular event. Not only will competitors be wandering around on the re-skinned version of the classic map titled "Forest," but there will also be a newly added airdrop of coin crates that spawn five times per round towards the central area of the map.

The crate will spawn a green beacon upon dropping on the ground, telling teams that the crate hasn't been looted. Once the beacon turns red, the coins in the crate have gone to the team that harvested it.

Sky Battle will be utilizing a brand new map titled "Candy Land."

Ace Race will be running (no pun intended) on a spooky version of the map titled "Clouds." The jump pads have also been retextured, now being animated and glowing in a vibrant yet spooky red.

Grid Runners will be implementing new challenges and maps themed after Halloween.

Parkour Tag will also be getting a minor spooky change, with the main hub being renovated to fit the theme of Halloween.

Hole In The Wall will be taking place on a foreboding map titled "Tentacle Beach."

TGTTOSAWAF ("To Get To The Other Side And Whack A Fan") will be receiving spooky versions of all its maps.

Sands Of Time will also be getting some very minor decorations added to it, as the developers joked that the game was scary enough on its own.

Dodgebolt, the final activity of the Minecraft Championship 18 event, is now titled "Witchbolt." Instead of shooting arrows at the other team, competitors will now be shooting deadly spells at one another. There will also be balloons of the final two competing team's mascots hovering above the arena.

Minecraft Championship 18: List of all teams competing

Here is a full list of the updated team names, including each of their members, competing in Minecraft Championship 18:

Team Red Ravens

Wisp

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Jack Manifold

Team Orange Oozes

GizzyGazza

Mefs

TapL

Krtzyy

Team Mustard Mummies

Sylvee

Tubbo

Sapnap

Smajor

Team Lime Liches

Gee Nelly

Illumina

Captain Puffy

Ryguyrocky

Team Green Goblins

Grian

Nihachu

Hbomb94

GeminiTay

Team Cyan Centipedes

CaptainSparklez

Ranboo

Sneegsnag

Wilbur Soot

Team Aqua Abominations

Punz

Antfrost

Shubble

vGumiho

Team Blue Banshees

5up

PeteZahHutt

DanTDM

PearlescentMoon

Team Violet Vampires

TheOrionSound

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

Seapeekay

Team Fuchsia Frankensteins

Dream

awesamdude

Quackity

GeorgeNotFound

