Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18?

On Saturday, 23 October 2021 — Minecraft Championship 18 wrapped up with a heavy-handed win for Team Mustard Mummies (consisting of Tubbo, Smajor, Sapnap, and Sylvee).

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of monthly events that give rugged competitors a chance to test their teamwork, as well as various skills within Minecraft. The event consists of eight minigames, each testing their own area of in-game expertise, such as parkour, building, or player-versus-player combat.

Ten teams of four competitors will battle through minigames, and each advancing activity will garner a higher coin multiplier for the points won in that particular game.

Minecraft Championship 18 was themed after October. To fit the Halloween aesthetic, there were several spooky alterations made to the hub, minigame maps, and even the team mascots.

Team Mustard Mummies clinch victory in Minecraft Championship 18

Minecraft Championship 18 concluded with an overwhelming victory from Team Mustard Mummies (consisting of: Tubbo, Smajor, Sapnap, and Sylvee). The victorious team had been scoring rather well throughout the entire event, so it wasn't a surprise that they made it to the final activity, Witchbolt.

Team Lime Liches was the second side to make it to the final activity. The powerful team fought hard and had convinced audiences for a moment that they'd break the winning streak of Team Mustard Mummies.

Alas, Team Mustard Mummies emerged victorious in the end. The victorious outfit earned over a thousand more coins than the second placed team, securing them a total victory in both the final activity and total coins at the end of the event.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 18:

1st: Team Mustard Mummies (21661)

Sylvee

Tubbo

Smajor

Sapnap

2nd: Team Lime Liches (20204)

Gee Nelly

Illumina

Captain Puffy

Fundy

3rd: Team Cyan Centipedes (19373)

CaptainSparklez

Ranboo

Wilbur Soot

Sneegsnag

4th: Team Orange Oozes (18138)

Krtzyy

GizzyGazza

TapL

Mefs

5th: Team Fuchsia Frankensteins (17584)

Quackity

awesamdude

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

6th: Team Blue Banshees (16755)

KaraCorvus

5up

PearlescentMoon

PeteZahHutt

7th: Team Aqua Abominations (16250)

Punz

Antfrost

Shubble

vGumiho

8th: Team Red Ravens (14734)

TommyInnit

Ph1LzA

Wisp

Jack Manifold

9th: Team Violet Vampires (14320)

TheOrionSound

Seapeekay

Smallishbeans

Solidarity

10th: Team Green Goblins (13293)

Grian

Nihachu

HBomb94

GeminiTay

Illumina won the individual crown in Minecraft Championship 18

The event will also crown an individual victor alongside the overall team that has won the championship. This individual would have to collect more coins on their own than any other participant in the event, regardless of team alliance.

Kye "Illumina," claimed the crown as the individual victor of Minecraft Championship 18. He collected over three-hundred coins more than the second placed competitor, Nick "Sapnap."

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 18:

1st: Illumina (3486)

2nd: Sapnap (3181)

3rd: Dream (3008)

4th: Punz (2696)

5th: Fundy (2682)

6th: Tubbo (2679)

7th: Smajor (2660)

8th: GeorgeNotFound (2579)

9th: Krtzyy (2571)

10th: Antfrost (2551)

11th: CaptainSparklez (2531)

12th: Sneegsnag (2504)

13th: PeteZahHutt (2454)

14th: Ranboo (2429)

15th: Mefs (2390)

16th: Sylvee (2317)

17th: TapL (2192)

18th: Wilbur Soot (2170)

19th: TommyInnit (2157)

20th: 5up (2155)

21st: PearlescentMoon (2130)

22nd: Captain Puffy (1934)

23rd: Seapeekay (1846)

24th: Solidarity (1829)

25th: HBomb94 (1791)

26th: Wisp (1771)

27th: Grian (1751)

28th: Gee Nelly (1747)

29th: Smallishbeans (1731)

30th: Ph1LzA (1723)

31st: TheOrionSound (1645)

32nd: Shubble (1630)

33rd: vGumiho (1627)

34th: Quackity (1623)

35th: GizzyGazza (1589)

36th: awesamdude (1589)

37th: KaraCorvus (1582)

38th: GeminiTay (1545)

39th: Jack Manifold (1544)

40th: Nihachu (1194)

