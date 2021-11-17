"Let's go, vote for me!": Minecraft content creator Dream reacts to The Game Awards 2021 nominations

Dream is one of the most influential Minecraft content creators on YouTube. Since the start of his channel in 2019, his popularity has never dipped, and he boasts over 27 million subscribers. Yesterday, i.e., November 16, the star got nominated for the 'Content Creator of the Year' award at The Game Awards 2021.

The Game Awards is an event where some of the best games and their famous players are awarded for their outstanding performances. And Dream, being some of the most famous Minecraft content creators on YouTube, was nominated in the 'Content Creator of the Year' category.

After The Game Awards tweeted the nominations, Dream replied to their tweet, encouraging his huge fanbase to vote for him.

Reactions to Minecraft content creator Dream's tweet about The Game Awards nomination

Dream's fanbase is in the millions, and it showed in his reply tweet to his nomination. Many fans flocked to Twitter to show support for their favorite Minecraft content creator.

Some fellow Minecraft streamers also commented on the nomination.

Eryn, a rising Minecraft streamer and the newest member on the Dream SMP server, humorously commented, "okay."

Many of Dream's fans faithfully voted for him, shared their screenshots, and stated that they would do anything for him, showing their immense excitement and love for the Minecraft sensation.

Some fans were even ready to make multiple accounts on The Game Awards website and vote for Dream multiple times.

Many followers even humorously joked about Dream rigging the votes for the event. This has been a running joke about the creator, which first started with Minecraft Live, where he tried to rig the mob votes.

The Game Awards event will commence on December 9 in Los Angeles. Dream, with his huge fan following and outstanding Minecraft content, is most definitely one of the favorites to win the 'Content Creator of the Year' award.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Earlier in October, he was also nominated for the Streamy Awards in the 'Gaming' category, alongside MrBeast Gaming, Markiplier, and more. He has already won this category in 2020 and is nominated once again for 2021. This event will also be held in December.

Edited by Ravi Iyer