Minecraft streamer Dream nominated for Streamy Awards' Gaming category

In the past few years, Minecraft has taken YouTube by storm. It has once again become one of the most viewed games online. This would have been impossible without the new generation of content creators and streamers like GeorgeNotFound, TommyInnit and Dream.

Minecraft streamers are the talk of the town on both Twitch and YouTube. Everyone acknowledges their hard work and success. Many Minecraft streamers have been nominated for various awards and have even won them.

The YouTube Streamy Awards, popularly known as Streamys, has nominated the phenomenal Minecraft star Dream for the Gaming category. Fans can't stay calm as this is the second time Dream has received a nomination for a Streamys award.

As Minecraft star Dream is nominated once again for YouTube Streamy Awards, streamers and fans banter on Twitter

Since 2009, YouTube Streamy Awards has been hosting annual events to commemorate many hardworking and popular creators on YouTube. Streamys has started announcing their nominations for this year's upcoming event.

Dream has once again been nominated for Streamy Awards' Gaming category. He had won the award last year after defeating PrestonPlayz, LaurenzSide, Jelly and FGTeeV.

However, Dream has tough competition this year as the other nominees for the Gaming category are Aphmau, Markiplier, MrBeast Gaming and PrestonPlayz. Both MrBeast Gaming and Markiplier have a high chance of winning.

Dream thanked YouTube Streamy Awards for nominating him. His appearance is no surprise, and fans are glad to see him nominated.

Many fans and streamers replied to Streamy's nominee announcement. Minecraft streamer TommyInnit apologized to MrBeast, saying he would be voting for Dream.

MrBeast replied to TommyInnit, claiming it's his turn this year as Dream won 2020's Gaming category award. Dream is up for the competition and replied, saying he will win it once again.

YouTube's official Twitter page replied with:

The YouTube Streamy Awards 2021 is going to be challenging for fans as it features many fan-favorite creators. As soon as the tweet went live, fans came up with hilarious memes to share their dilemma:

Alexander Portillo @MlgKirmit19 @streamys @_Aphmau_ @Dream @markiplier @MrBeast @Preston Let's be honest dream is gonna win because of all the Stans and no hate to the regular dream fans cause it's not about them but I would either vote markaplier or Mr beast gaming @streamys @_Aphmau_ @Dream @markiplier @MrBeast @Preston Let's be honest dream is gonna win because of all the Stans and no hate to the regular dream fans cause it's not about them but I would either vote markaplier or Mr beast gaming

Also Read

The upcoming YouTube Streamy Awards 2021 will be streamed live on YouTube in December. Fans will have to wait to find out who's going to win the Gaming category award.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Sabine Algur