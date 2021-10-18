Twitter loses it as Mr. Beast announces 'largest' collaboration in social media history

Mr. Beast is at it again. The popular content creator who routinely causes Twitter to explode has announced that he'll be doing the biggest collaboration in social media history. It will also be for a good cause, as Mr. Beast is trying to entice people with the promise of saving the ocean.

MrBeast @MrBeast October 29th is going to be the largest collab in the history of social media! Influencers reply if you want to help save the ocean 👀 @MarkRober and I will dm you info October 29th is going to be the largest collab in the history of social media! Influencers reply if you want to help save the ocean 👀 @MarkRober and I will dm you info

It's unconfirmed, but it appears possible that this is about his recent announcement regarding Squid Game. Mr. Beast recently promised to recreate the popular Netflix series. He's been known to give away large sums of money for other reasons, so he figured it would be a good idea to recreate the show in which a similar premise is present. 456 people would undoubtedly be up there in terms of the largest social media collaborations.

Mr. Beast recently confirmed he was going to recreate Squid Game (Image via YouTube)

Regardless, whether it's for a Squid Game remake or just for a good cause, i.e., saving the ocean, Twitter has once again erupted at the most recent Mr. Beast announcement.

Twitter erupts over Mr. Beast, huge social media collaboration

Ranboo, a top-rated social media personality, wants in on this opportunity.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @MrBeast @MarkRober Mr beast please put me in the ocean @MrBeast @MarkRober Mr beast please put me in the ocean

iFireMonkey wants in despite the fact that water puts out fire.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey @MrBeast @MarkRober I have fire in my name but I swear I love water @MrBeast @MarkRober I have fire in my name but I swear I love water

Anyone and everyone with a Twitter following appears to want to get involved with helping Mr. Beast save the ocean.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto @BillyM2k @MrBeast @MarkRober I have Twitter followers for some reason so I can do a thingy @MrBeast @MarkRober I have Twitter followers for some reason so I can do a thingy

In fact, it seems like the idea of saving the ocean is the driving factor behind people's desires to get involved with Mr. Beast.

One influencer has reservations about it but is definitely interested in genuinely saving the ocean, which hopefully is the case with everyone involved as well.

Liv Boeree @Liv_Boeree @MrBeast @MarkRober Potentially yes (provided it's a provably effective method of doing so!). Can you DM me more info pls. @MrBeast @MarkRober Potentially yes (provided it's a provably effective method of doing so!). Can you DM me more info pls.

Even those without the coveted blue check mark are trying to throw their hat in the ring.

Potato620 @Potato6201 @MrBeast @MarkRober Hi! I’m a small streamer/environmental science major who’s lived on the beach my entire life. Would love to help out in any way I can :). @MrBeast @MarkRober Hi! I’m a small streamer/environmental science major who’s lived on the beach my entire life. Would love to help out in any way I can :).

Clearly, the ocean needs help but is incapable of doing it alone.

October 29, this user's birthday, is as good a day as any to go out and try to save the ocean.

ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna @MrBeast @MarkRober October 29th is my birthday sooo… maybe I can give back something instead of asking for new exercise shoes this year @MrBeast @MarkRober October 29th is my birthday sooo… maybe I can give back something instead of asking for new exercise shoes this year

Even those on other platforms are getting in on the action.

XSET Vrax @VraxLIVE @MrBeast @MarkRober Hello MrBeast! I am a TikTok creator with 2.8M followers and would love to be involved with this! :D @MrBeast @MarkRober Hello MrBeast! I am a TikTok creator with 2.8M followers and would love to be involved with this! :D

The ocean has a lot of supporters, it seems.

agadmator @agadmator @MrBeast @MarkRober I'm not an influencer but I like the ocean @MrBeast @MarkRober I'm not an influencer but I like the ocean

With all the support from the announcement alone, it's clear that the ocean and Mr. Beast both have a lot of fans.

