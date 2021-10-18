Twitter loses it as Mr. Beast announces 'largest' collaboration in social media history

Mr. Beast is at it again. The popular content creator who routinely causes Twitter to explode has announced that he'll be doing the biggest collaboration in social media history. It will also be for a good cause, as Mr. Beast is trying to entice people with the promise of saving the ocean.
It's unconfirmed, but it appears possible that this is about his recent announcement regarding Squid Game. Mr. Beast recently promised to recreate the popular Netflix series. He's been known to give away large sums of money for other reasons, so he figured it would be a good idea to recreate the show in which a similar premise is present. 456 people would undoubtedly be up there in terms of the largest social media collaborations.
Regardless, whether it's for a Squid Game remake or just for a good cause, i.e., saving the ocean, Twitter has once again erupted at the most recent Mr. Beast announcement.
Twitter erupts over Mr. Beast, huge social media collaboration
Ranboo, a top-rated social media personality, wants in on this opportunity.
iFireMonkey wants in despite the fact that water puts out fire.
Anyone and everyone with a Twitter following appears to want to get involved with helping Mr. Beast save the ocean.
In fact, it seems like the idea of saving the ocean is the driving factor behind people's desires to get involved with Mr. Beast.
One influencer has reservations about it but is definitely interested in genuinely saving the ocean, which hopefully is the case with everyone involved as well.
Even those without the coveted blue check mark are trying to throw their hat in the ring.
Clearly, the ocean needs help but is incapable of doing it alone.
October 29, this user's birthday, is as good a day as any to go out and try to save the ocean.
Even those on other platforms are getting in on the action.
The ocean has a lot of supporters, it seems.
With all the support from the announcement alone, it's clear that the ocean and Mr. Beast both have a lot of fans.