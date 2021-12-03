5 best new biomes to explore in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft 1.18 update was released on November 30, the second part of the huge Caves and Cliffs update. It packs a surplus amount of features and changes, some of which were long-awaited by the Minecraft community.

The game's biggest additions are the new biomes. The Minecraft 1.18 update features eight new biomes, bringing a fresh look to the world. Out of these eight biomes, six of them are mountain biomes and two are cave biomes.

Top 5 biomes to explore in the new Minecraft 1.18 update

Here are 5 of the best biomes to explore in the Minecraft 1.18 update.

5) Jagged Peaks Biome

Jagged Peaks Biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

If a player likes a menacing-looking mountain, the Jagged Peaks Biome is for them. These sharp and stony mountain peaks are tall, steep, and give the look of an evil lair. This biome can be a perfect place to build a mountain castle, although it is risky to traverse. Only goats can spawn in this biome.

4) Snowy Slopes Biome

Snowy Slopes Biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This beautiful sub-biome can generate on the slopes of any snow-clad mountain. These are only filled with snow and powder snow blocks. The striking white look of this biome, with goats and rabbits spawning, makes it one of the most beautiful mountain biomes.

3) Frozen Peaks Biome

Frozen Peaks Biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The most stunning and beautiful mountain peaks in Minecraft 1.18 update is the Frozen Peaks Biome. These are covered in ice, packed ice and snow blocks. It is smoother than other mountain peak biomes, and once again, only goats spawn on this biome.

2) Dripstone Cave Biome

Dripstone Caves Biome (Image via Minecraft)

One of the scariest and most dangerous caves in Minecraft 1.18 update is the Dripstone Cave Biome. These caves are made up of huge pointed dripstones emerging from dripstone blocks.

The sharp pointed dripstone can pierce players when in contact and due to no light, a hoard of mobs can attack them. If a player is a thrill-seeker and wants a challenge, they can enter the huge terrifying Dripstone Cave.

1) Lush Cave Biome

Lush Caves Biome (Image via Minecraft)

Completely opposite to the first cave biome is the calm and alluring Lush Cave Biome. In this biome, Glowberry vines hang from the ceiling, illuminating the small Azalea bushes and drip leaves on the ground. Cute looking Axolotls can also be found in small water pools. All of this makes Lush Caves the best biome in Minecraft 1.18 update to explore and hang out.

