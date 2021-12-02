5 best biomes in Minecraft after 1.18 update (Caves & Cliffs)

Minecraft released their long awaited update yesterday, the 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2. The update has completely changed the game and added several changes. It made caves a chunk deeper and increased the build limit by a chunk as well. It also added several new biomes.

The 1.18 update added 10 new biomes. There are four cave biomes (including lush caves) and six other biomes. Here are the best new ones that arrived yesterday.

Best biomes added in 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update to Minecraft

5) Meadows

The newest full biome is the Meadows biome. It's similar to other biomes, but it's completely new and that automatically adds a ton of points. Plus, it's the site of a new achievement, so it's worth finding. The Meadows will be a popular biome for players from here on out.

Meadows is one of the newest biomes (Image via Minecraft)

4) Jagged Peaks

For players looking to climb a challenging mountain, look no further than the new Jagged Peaks biome. This is the most challenging mountain that Minecraft has to offer, so it's a really good biome. It won't really be lived in, although there's tons of potential there.

MCPE4theBeacon @MCPE4theBeacon This is literally the biggest jagged peaks I found ever, it almost really feels like as close as amplified. #minecraft This is literally the biggest jagged peaks I found ever, it almost really feels like as close as amplified. #minecraft https://t.co/8yh7XIhNq2

3) Cheese Caves

One of the new cave generations, Cheese Caves, is definitely a hit for Minecraft. These caves are massive and filled with ores, so there's really not much else that Minecraft players need to look for. Mojang promised better caves, and the Cheese Caves have delivered.

2) Frozen Peaks

In terms of the new mountain generation, the Frozen Peaks are the best of the best. This new biome represents exactly what Mojang was intending for their new mountain update, and they executed it perfectly. The Frozen Peaks biome might not be great for living in, but they're beautiful and worth traveling to.

Frozen Peaks are the best new mountain generation (Image via Minecraft)

1) Lush Caves

These were the money maker for Mojang on this update. Tons of players were looking forward to the addition of this biome. They're stunningly beautiful and have tons of great new items, including spore blossoms. They're one of the best features in the entire update, period.

Lush caves are the best part of the update (Image via Minecraft)

Which of these is the best?

