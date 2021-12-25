5 best Minecraft seeds for dripstone caves

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update introduced two new cave biomes. One of them was the dripstone cave that is the largest cave-type biome. As players can guess, dripstone caves are full of dripstone and pointed dripstone blocks, making them the best place for farming these blocks.

Dripstone caves are scary, and only the brave dare to explore this place as a ton of hostile mobs spawn here. However, if the player is willing to explore this terrifying place, they can use seeds that generate worlds with unique dripstone caves.

Best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for dripstone caves

5) Dripstone and Lush caves together (Seed: -1476899202800064451)

Lush and dripstone caves together (Image via Minecraft)

In this Java Edition seed, players can find the lush and the dripstone cave biome connected at 1121, -20, 1743.

For those unaware, the lush cave is the other cave biome released this year. It is full of cave vines with glow berries growing on them. Inside both of these caves, players will find mineshafts.

4) Huge dripstone cave with dungeon at spawn (Seed: 821163920768877950)

Zombie dungeon in a dripstone cave (Image via Minecraft)

Though the generation may not be entirely similar, this seed spawns the player above a dripstone cave in Java and Bedrock Edition. In Java Edition, players will find a dungeon with a zombie spawner at -66, -17, 77.

There are two chests inside that dungeon, and from those, players can get three enchanted books. The dripstone cave that has the dungeon is enormous and also has a mineshaft at 61, -1, 49.

3) Dripstone cave opening next to spawn (Seed: 4809063517126329655)

In this Java 1.18 seed, players will spawn close to a massive cave opening leading straight to a large dripstone cave. This Minecraft cave extends down to the bottom level of the world and connects to another cave system. It is a cheese-type cave filled with many ores at easy and accessible locations.

2) Dripstone cave above lava lake (Seed: -5667746216093903047)

If hanging pointed dripstones are not already dangerous enough, explore this Java seed to find a large dripstone cave generated above a lava lake. Players can find this beautiful cave generation at -700, 100, 2450. Traveling to such a far distance is worth it.

1) Giant exposed dripstone cave (Seed: -2012532737808799354)

Exposed cave (Image via u/ivyandmushrooms on Reddit)

Exposed caves are some of the most beautiful terrain features in Minecraft 1.18 update. Players can find entire cave systems exposed and visible to the naked eye in the Overworld. Players can discover an exposed dripstone cave in this seed at -800, -7300.

