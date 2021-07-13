Top 3 uses of pointed dripstone in Minecraft

Dripstone is one of the new items that was added to Minecraft during the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. Dripstone is a block that players can find in the new Lush caves biome along with other new items.

During the 1.17 update, several different items were added to the game. Amethyst, copper, dripstone, dripleaf, goats, axolotls, and many more items were added to the game during this update.

Pointed dripstone can be found inside dripstone caves (coming in 1.18 update) and sometimes in small quantities in regular caves and lush caves. These blocks can be identified by to their light brown appearance.

The dripstone block is a rock block that allows pointed dripstone to grow beneath it. Pointed dripstone is a block that makes up stalagmites and stalactites. These are the two different forms that the pointed dripstone can come in.

In this article, players will learn what pointed dripstone is used for in Minecraft!

What is Pointed dripstone used for in Minecraft

Stalactites

(Image via Reddit)

Stalactites are created when a pointed dripstone is placed on the bottom of a block. These items are under 11 blocks tall, and they drip water particles when there is an absence of a liquid source.

If the support block is broken, the stalactites will drop, potentially killing mobs and other players under it.

Stalagmites

(Image via Reddit)

Stalagmites are created when pointed dripstone is placed on the ground. When players fall on a stalagmite, it will deal double the fall damage that usually would when a player falls.

Falling onto stalagmites in Minecraft will multiply the amount of falling distance by two, increasing the amount of damage that players take.

Cauldrons

(Image via Minecraft)

There is a chance that pointed dripstone can drip water into a cauldron and fill it up by one level. This process will take a while in the game, but it is possible to be done.

In order for this to work, there has to be no water source or waterlogged block two blocks above it and a cauldron within 10 blocks under the tip with no non-air blocks in between. If both of these conditions are pleased, there is a 17% chance of the cauldron getting water.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod