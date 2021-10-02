Top 5 things to know about dripstone caves in Minecraft 1.18

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update will bring three new cave biomes, one of which is the dripstone caves. They are one of the most bizarre cave generations that Minecraft has ever seen.

Dripstone and pointed dripstone blocks generate inside them as stalactite and stalagmite. Interestingly, these dripstone caves can be explored by installing the 1.18 snapshots.

Dripstone caves in Minecraft will be fascinating once released

5) Cave of inspiration

Hang Sơn Đoòng (Image via Wikipedia)

Like most things added to Minecraft through an update, dripstone caves are inspired by a real-life cave called Hang Sơn Đoòng. This cave is situated in Vietnam and is considered one of the world's largest natural caves.

4) Water and aquifers

An underwater dripstone cave (Image via Minecraft)

When exploring dripstone caves, players will find a lot of water, commonly generated there because dripstone requires it to grow.

Aquifers are cave generations submerged in water. They can also be found inside these caves, and they will have more exposed rare ores than normal dripstone caves.

3) Mob spawning

A skeleton in a dripstone cave (Image via Minecraft)

Dripstone caves are some of the scariest places to explore in the Overworld. Since there are no light-emitting blocks or items in that biome, many hostile mobs spawn there. No neutral mobs spawn here, and the only passive ones found inside are glow squids.

The chances of spawning are the highest for skeletons, creepers, slime, and spiders. Drowneds can also spawn in dripstone caves that have aquifers.

Even though zombies are one of the most common hostile mobs in the game, they do not spawn here.

2) Ores

Copper ores are very common in dripstone caves (Image via Minecraft)

Dripstone caves were going to be one of the best places to explore for rare ores as they are so big and generate relatively low. Sadly, in one of the 1.18 snapshots, Mojang reduced the air exposure of diamond ores and a few other ores.

Hence, copper ore generates a lot more in dripstone caves compared to anywhere else.

1) Location

They generate the most inside mountains and hills (Image via Minecraft)

Since it is a cave biome, it will always generate below the surface of the Overworld. Gamers will not have difficulty finding them as they generate pretty commonly and can be easily recognized due to their appearance.

The best places to look for dripstone caves are inside mountains and hills.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

